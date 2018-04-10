Bandai America Announces New Spring Season Of Tamagotchi

The springtime Tamagotchi series is featured in brand-new colors:

Cardinal Red (flocked)

Royal Blue (flocked)

(flocked) Bright Green with Yellow

Blue with Pink and Yellow

White with Blue

Magenta with Yellow

Red and Black with White

Purple with Blue and Pink

Bright Pink with Green and Blue

Yellow with Purple

Orange with Yellow and Pink

Green with White

White with Black

"Collectability has always been a big part of the Tamagotchi world," says Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director. "We are trying to keep up with consumer demand and give fans something special: Tamagotchi in new springtime colors."

Each collectible mini Tamagotchi is sold individually with a suggested retail price $14.99.

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes Power Rangers®, Dragon Ball®, Tamagotchi®, Miraculous™ and Zak Storm™, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Namco Ltd. and Bandai Co. Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass three strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Video Games and Online Entertainment and Film and Music. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com.

Tamagotchi: ©BANDAI, WiZ

Bandai logo: ® and © 2018 Bandai.

For information:

Media Inquiries for Bandai America Incorporated:

BandaiPress@Bandai.com

or

Rick Jennings

rick@step-3.com

310.428.8575

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandai-america-announces-new-spring-season-of-tamagotchi-300627057.html

SOURCE Bandai America

Related Links

http://www.bandai.com

