Bandai America Announces New Spring Season Of Tamagotchi

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring, Bandai America is releasing 13 new mini Tamagotchi devices, each with brand new colors. These new colors are being introduced following the successful winter release of the mini Tamagotchi, which also featured varied colors and the introduction of new flocked versions. And much like the Winter Tamagotchi, the springtime release features the familiar miniature-sized, egg-shaped, pixelated LCD screen and the pocket-sized pet that has been a collector's item for over 20 years.
The springtime Tamagotchi series is featured in brand-new colors:
- Cardinal Red (flocked)
- Royal Blue (flocked)
- Bright Green with Yellow
- Blue with Pink and Yellow
- White with Blue
- Magenta with Yellow
- Red and Black with White
- Purple with Blue and Pink
- Bright Pink with Green and Blue
- Yellow with Purple
- Orange with Yellow and Pink
- Green with White
- White with Black
"Collectability has always been a big part of the Tamagotchi world," says Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director. "We are trying to keep up with consumer demand and give fans something special: Tamagotchi in new springtime colors."
Each collectible mini Tamagotchi is sold individually with a suggested retail price $14.99.
