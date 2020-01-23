Bandai America Launches New PAC-MAN Tamagotchi Device

"Tamagotchi has been an incredible brand for Bandai America for over 22 years! Our 2019 Tamagotchi On release has proved to be a great success and it only made sense to bring two of the most iconic brands together for this huge celebration!" said Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director.

The PAC-MAN Tamagotchi is perfect for on-the-go entertainment. It fits easily into pockets or bags and it even includes a wearable keychain allowing kids to tend to their PAC-MAN Tamagotchi wherever they go!

PAC-MAN Tamagotchi Features:

Raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character with the help of PAC-MAN

PAC-MAN will save your Tamagotchi character from the ghosts and bugs

Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN's favorite, cherries

Raise your Tamagotchi character from egg to baby to adult

7 adults included, which is determined by how you take care of your PAC-MAN Tamagotchi character

Two fun mini-games: play the Pac Game and the Catch Game!

Two different shell styles to choose from

Two PAC-MAN mazes to choose from: yellow and black

Age grade: 8+

Battery (LR44) included

No WiFi needed

The PAC-MAN Tamagotchi also comes in a Deluxe Assortment that includes a PAC-MAN case to protect your device!

PAC-MAN Tamagotchi will be at New York Toy Fair 2020 and will give media, influencers and content creators the first reveal and a unique hands-on opportunity!

Join the PAC and start getting ready for a year-long celebration in 2020 to commemorate PAC-MAN's 40th Anniversary as a pop culture and video game icon.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.bandai.com/

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MANTM, Dragon Ball®, Godzilla, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass three strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Video Games and Online Entertainment and Film and Music. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com . All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PAC-MAN Tamagotchi: ©BANDAI,WiZ

PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

SOURCE Bandai America