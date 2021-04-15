Bandai America Launches One Piece Action Figures!

One Piece action figures are highly detailed 6.5-inch figures, equipped with over 16 points of articulation allowing fans to recreate beloved moments from the anime series. Whether that's confronting other pirates or sailing through the Grand Line, these action figures are ready for any adventure!

Pulling key elements from the animation, each character comes equipped with their most notable characteristics and accessories - perfect for re-creating your favorite scenes.

Luffy, in true captain style, sports his iconic straw hat! As founder of the Straw Hat Pirates, this hat has been by his side for every wild adventure. Zoro, known as "Pirate Hunter", will famously come equipped with his three swords that have helped him defeat many enemies! Last but not least, Sanji (also known as "Black Leg"), will come equipped with a "Diable Jambe", the latest addition to his fighting style, which adds extreme heat to the impact of his kicks!

All packaging is influenced by Japanese art so both collectors and action figure enthusiasts can enjoy, in or out of the package.

"We're thrilled to bring this new line of figures to the Anime Heroes umbrella!" said Cisco Maldonado, Senior Director – Brand Strategy, Bandai America. "Pre-sales have already shown how dedicated the One Piece fan base is, and we're beyond excited to be able to provide these figures to collectors."

The story of One Piece is an epic adventure about treasure hunting pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who is on a quest to become the King of the Pirates. Luffy and his friends journey through the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond in search for the legendary treasure, One Piece, that once belonged to Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Before Gol D. Roger's death, he revealed to everyone that his treasure, the One Piece, was hidden at the end of the Grand Line. This inspired people to become pirates and sail toward the treasure, beginning the Great Age of Pirates. The World of One Piece is exciting and imaginative and fans will have so much fun recreating their favorite moments from the hit series!

For more information, please visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Dragon Ball®, Charaction CUBE™ by MegaHouse, Anime Heroes™, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass five strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Visual and Music Production, IP Creation and Affiliated Business Companies. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ® and © 2021 Bandai.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

SOURCE Bandai America