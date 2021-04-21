Bandai America Launches Tamagotchi Pix!

This new device takes the core of Tamagotchi play (nurturing and caring for your Tamagotchi character) and further immerses users into the Tamagotchi universe with exciting NEW features! It's not just about feeding your virtual pet anymore, you can now cook for your Tamagotchi character, have food delivered, explore the real world to meet Tamagotchi friends and add pictures of the adventures with a built-in social feed. How you raise your Tamagotchi character will affect gameplay in a whole new way with new personal rooms and gameplay that dictate your Tamagotchi character's future profession when they go back to Tamagotchi Planet.

With pre-sales starting online today on Amazon, WalMart, Best Buy (United States) and Toys "R" Us, WalMart, Amazon and EB Games (Canada), fans can get ready to hatch their new and improved Tamagotchi characters!

"With over 82M units sold globally and almost 25 years in the market, Tamagotchi is a brand that is truly known across generations," said Tara Badie, Bandai America Senior Director Brand Strategy. "After the 2019 launch of Tamagotchi On, we saw a whole new generation of kids fall in love with Tamagotchi and were excited to continue to expand their gameplay with Tamagotchi Pix."

No internet connection is required to connect with your virtual pet so you can nurture your Tamagotchi wherever you go, making for a blended experience that brings together the real world with the world of Tamagotchi.

Tamagotchi Pix Features:

Built-in camera that allows you to take pictures with your Tamagotchi character

Nurture your Tamagotchi character in a new way by painting, cooking, and exploring using the camera to bring your world into Tamagotchi

Touch buttons allow you to interact with your Tamagotchi in a much more intricate and engaging way

Explore the real world to meet 100 Tamagotchi friends

New play possibilities, including:

How you raise your virtual pet will decide their unique future profession for when they return to Tamagotchi Planet



Tamagotchi play is reflected in new personal rooms that help curate your Tamagotchi's future career



Influencing your next egg based on your choices

Earn Gotchi points or keep your character happy with a variety of games

Connect with your friend's device through a Tama Code to play together now or later and give gifts

to play together now or later and give gifts Go online and complete missions to download new items & gifts starting in August

A new built-in social world to showcase your Tamagotchi adventures

Choose from 6 languages for gameplay: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese

Available in four unique shells:

Floral (Pink) – pre-sale available now



Sky (Purple) – pre-sale available now



Ocean (Blue) – Coming Soon



Nature (Green) – Coming Soon

Core Fans: 6-12 years old

MSRP: $59.99

For more information visit www.tamagotchi.com

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Dragon Ball®, Charaction CUBE™ by MegaHouse, Anime Heroes™, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass five strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Visual and Music Production, IP Creation and Affiliated Business Companies. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Tamagotchi: ©BANDAI

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ® & © 2021 Bandai

