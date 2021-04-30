Bandai America Launches The Ultimate Digivice - Digimon X

Based on the Original Digivice that started it all, this new device is back and equipped with tons of new features and evolutions that come in a variety of different colors. Users can now hatch, raise, feed, and train their digital monster for the ultimate monster match, a showdown between one Digimon and another! These devices connect to each other (and previous versions) to allow users to compete with whoever challenges! The Digimon X has a variety of new features like the Random Attack Generator, New Quest mode, Digimon facial expressions and so much more! Brace yourself for hours of fun and tons of Digimon to battle with!

Fans can be first to order Digimon X with pre-sales launching online on April 30 on Amazon, with product hitting store shelves in October 2021.

"We're so excited to bring this new device to the North American market!" said Cisco Maldonado, Senior Director – Brand Strategy, Bandai America. "Fans of Digimon have been asking for Digimon X (quite vigorously- I may add) for a while and I'm pleased we are able to make it happen."

Digimon X Features:

New Colors: (black & red, white & blue, purple & red, and green & blue)

Over 100 new evolutions of Digimon to train and battle

new abilities, more variety



longer playtime

Devices can connect & battle

Devices are also compatible with earlier versions of Digimon

Random Attack Generator

New Quest mode with new ways to level up your Digimon

Digimon Facial Expressions

