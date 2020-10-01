Bandai America Partners with Sanrio® To Debut a New Hello Kitty® Tamagotchi

The new Hello Kitty Tamagotchi is available now for pre-sale purchase and will be at Hobby Shops, GameStop and Amazon starting December 1, 2020. All other retailers, like Target and Walmart, will feature the new collection starting January 2021.

"Tamagotchi has been an incredible brand for Bandai America for over two decades and we've had many collaborations within that time period." said Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Senior Director. "Like Tamagotchi, Hello Kitty is a universally loved brand and we can't wait to see the fans reactions!"

"For generations, Hello Kitty has connected with people through friendship," said Susan Tran, Director of Brand Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. "We're so excited to partner with Bandai America on the portable Tamagotchi that will offer fans a fun and interactive way to connect with their friend Hello Kitty throughout the day."

The Hello Kitty Tamagotchi is perfect for on-the-go entertainment. It fits easily into pockets or bags and it even includes a wearable keychain allowing kids to tend to their Hello Kitty Tamagotchi wherever they go!

