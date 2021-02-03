BANDAI NAMCO Group Ranked 6th in App Annie's "Top Publisher Award 2021" App Publisher World Rankings

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. based in Tokyo announced on February 3 that the BANDAI NAMCO Group has been honored with a 6th-place ranking and award by the leading global provider of mobile data and analytics, App Annie, in its "Top Publisher Award 2021." This award affirms the BANDAI NAMCO Group as Japan's top app publisher, an honor that has been bestowed upon the company for three consecutive years.

Even amid the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BANDAI NAMCO Group continues to provide entertainment to bring smiles to all and deliver "More Fun for Everyone" throughout the world.

- What is the App Annie "Top Publisher Award 2021"?

The App Annie "Top Publisher Award 2021" is an award given to app publishers who have greatly contributed to the app market. Rankings are based on App Annie's mobile data platform, "App Annie Intelligence," where data such as combined revenue, download numbers, and so on are tabulated and compared between each publisher during the period of January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

- Message from Toru Konno, Director of Business Strategy Unit at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

"We would like to thank all our fans for their support in 2020. Last year brought many changes to our daily lives. Despite these challenges, we are overjoyed seeing our mobile games and apps offer much needed entertainment to everyone during these difficult times. As gaming fans ourselves, we see it is our goal to strive and deliver the best content and intellectual properties to our fans. We will continue to provide quality mobile games and apps for everyone to enjoy for the many years to come."

App Annie Announces "Top Publisher Award 2021": https://appannie.com/en/insights/app-annie-news/level-up-top-publisher-awards-2021/

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. delivers various products and services catering to a worldwide audience in areas such as network content, home video game software and life entertainment based on its IP (Intellectual Property) Axis. BNE gives shape to "a new type of fun" with amazing ideas and newer technology unavailable elsewhere. Furthermore, BNE makes ordinary everyday life more enjoyable and aims to realize "more fun for everyone" that allows customers throughout the world to keep smiling.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/

