Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., to Emerge as Key Toy Market Players - A Technavio Exclusive Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Toy Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", published by Technavio forecasts the market potential to grow by USD 14.62 billion, at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2026.

