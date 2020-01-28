BandGrip® Hooks the Surgical Suites of Rush University Medical Center with its Advanced Wound Closure Technology

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BandGrip, Inc. – advancing the wound closure market with its Micro-Anchor Skin Closures – has partnered with Rush University Medical Center to improve patient care and efficiencies in the operating room. Rush, always on the cutting-edge of medical care, recognized the benefits of the product and knew it would be well-received by patients and surgeons alike.

"Patient-centered care is of paramount importance to me, and BandGrip addresses many of the concerns my patients have," says world-renowned Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon Brian Cole, M.D., M.B.A., Associate Chairman and Professor, Department of Orthopedics at Rush University; Chairman, Department of Surgery at Rush Oak Park Hospital; and Section Head of the Cartilage Restoration Center, part of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. He also is head team physician for the Chicago Bulls and a co-team physician for the Chicago White Sox.

Dr. Cole implemented the product into his open and minimally invasive surgical procedures in recent months and says BandGrip is changing the way patients experience surgery and its outcomes. "First, BandGrip helps the surgical team close the incision faster, which means patients spend less time under anesthesia and are less susceptible to the complications of surgery," he says. "Second, it's transparent, so patients and surgeons can watch the pinched skin underneath the bandage heal and check for any infections. Third, there is no pain in removing BandGrip like there often is with sutures and staples. In some cases, patients can even remove BandGrip themselves at home. And finally, the cosmetic results are better than I have seen compared to other closure methods. When patients see the minimal scarring, they are relieved they don't have to hide their skin or feel embarrassed about their scar."

"We are proud to provide this advanced wound closure technology to such a prestigious, leading academic medical center," says Fred Smith, founder and CEO of BandGrip. "The minimally invasive micro-anchors and intuitive design of our product has shown significant time savings in surgical suites." BandGrip is helping to save time by arming medical professionals with the micro-anchor skin closure technology to quickly close the wound – requiring fewer steps and fewer sets of hands while "closing" at the end of a surgical procedure.

"An added value of BandGrip is the joy and satisfaction the patients feel when they see the results," Smith notes. "Minimal scarring is the result of the technology supporting the body's natural healing process. By switching from traditional wound closure methods such as sutures or staples, surgeons don't have to make additional punctures to the skin, which can lead to greater inflammation, potential for infection, and unsightly scarring.

"The cosmetically superior incision closure that BandGrip brings is truly the Surgeon Signature™," Smith continues. "We believe BandGrip offers Rush surgeons superior performance and will improve patient satisfaction. As more surgeons realize the time savings in the OR and witness that 'magical moment' when their patients see the minimal scarring left behind when BandGrip is removed, this partnership will become even stronger."

Surgeons across various surgical specialties, including orthopedics, will use BandGrip to close surgical wounds as part of an agreement signed between the medical device company and the Rush University System for Health.

For more information on BandGrip's wound closure technology, visit www.bandgrip.com. See the application of BandGrip by clicking here, and the removal of it by clicking here.

About BandGrip, Inc.

Based in Chicago, BandGrip was founded in 2015 with the goal of developing a faster, easier, and minimally invasive way to safely close wounds. After extensive canvassing of surgeons to identify ways to reduce closure time, improve ambulation, and minimize scarring, the company's team of medical professionals developed the patented technology behind the BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closures. Today, BandGrip remains committed to delivering medical innovations that allow hospitals and doctors to reduce procedure time and improve the patient experience, while envisioning a future where its products can help improve the lives of people around the world. BandGrip was named one of the Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers of 2019 by MedTech Outlook, an industry magazine committed to covering the trends, challenges, and solutions that impact the healthcare and medical device sectors.

SOURCE BandGrip, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bandgrip.com

