BandGrip® Partners with OrthoIndy, Bringing Wound Closure Innovation to Operation Rooms in Indianapolis, Saving Time and Minimizing Scarring

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based medical device company BandGrip, transforming the wound-closure market with its Micro-Anchor Skin Closures, connects with Indianapolis-based orthopedic practice OrthoIndy to improve patient outcomes while saving surgical time.

"It's simply faster to close patient surgical skin incisions using BandGrip than traditional suture or staples," says Orthopedic Surgeon and Knee Preservation Specialist Jack Farr, M.D., director of the OrthoIndy Knee Preservation and Cartilage Restoration Center of Indiana. "In addition to saving time in the operating room, there are several additional advantages in my eyes: 1. Unlike skin sutures or staples, the incision area does not become inflamed, if left in place for over 10 days 2. BandGrip is clear, which allows direct monitoring of the incision and adjacent skin 3. It is more adherent than some other wound strips I have used 4. It is possible to train patients how to easily remove it, which is appreciated by patients who live hours away or in another state 5. Patients are happy when they see their minimal scar after removing the bandage—no residual marks from sutures or staples."

The goal of BandGrip is to have surgeons experience better patient care and incremental benefits with no added costs. "We're excited to have OrthoIndy surgeons using our intuitive BandGrip technology," says Fred Smith, founder and CEO of BandGrip, which is an FDA-approved innovation. "This advanced bandage not only is easier to use compared to old wound closure products, but also it strengthens the physician-patient relationship as BandGrip is removed and the cosmetically superior incision is seen for the first time."

Dr. Farr, who specializes in knee preservation and cartilage restoration, adds, "The efficacy and efficiencies of this non-invasive, skin closure product brings to our surgical suites benefits for our patients. They spend less time under anesthesia and recover with less scarring (compared to other wound closure techniques), which most patients appreciate."

The advanced and intuitive BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closures require fewer steps and fewer sets of hands in the operating room, enabling medical professionals to efficiently close the wound and save time. The technology also allows the body to heal naturally, resulting in minimal scarring. By switching from traditional wound closure methods such as sutures and staples, surgeons reduce the potential of infection from the skin punctures of staples or sutures that can also lead to scarring.

About BandGrip, Inc.

Based in Chicago, BandGrip was founded in 2015 with the goal of developing a faster, easier, and non-invasive way to safely close wounds. After extensive canvassing of surgeons to identify ways to reduce closure time, improve ambulation, and minimize scarring, the company's team of medical professionals developed the patented technology behind BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closures. Today, BandGrip remains committed to delivering medical innovations that allow hospitals and doctors to reduce procedure time and improve the patient experience, while envisioning a future where its products can help improve the lives of people around the world. BandGrip was named one of the Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers of 2019 by MedTech Outlook, an industry magazine committed to covering the trends, challenges, and solutions that impact the healthcare and medical device sectors.

