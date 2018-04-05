Bandit Race at Hickory Postponed Until August 11th

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a weekend forecast that features rain, low temperatures and no real positive sign Bandit fans will get to enjoy the event this weekend, the Minimizer Bandit Big Rig Series is moving its race at Hickory Motor Speedway to Aug 11th.

"This weekend looks like another miserable forecast for us," The Godfather Craig Kruckeberg (#55) said. "There's no doubt it's disappointing, but we have to consider everyone's safety. With the weather forecast being what it is, the best move is to postpone the event until August 11th."

The plan ensures that the event at HMS will still serve as one of the crown jewels of the 2018 Bandit season.

"Our fans in North Carolina are some of the best. We saw that firsthand last year, so we were really excited about this weekend's event. Moving it down the road means it's still going to be as big if not bigger than what we originally had expected, which is really exciting," Bandit General Manager Jason Johnson said.

All times will remain the same, with the green flag dropping at approximately 7:00 p.m. on August 11th. The Minimizer Fan Series Truck Show remains scheduled for 2 p.m. that day.

"It's going to be huge," Johnson said. "Even though the postponement is far from ideal, we're trying to make the best of the situation. We'll still have fireworks, a pit party with music, activities for the whole family, local vendors, and the Bandit meet n' greet. Bandit fans at the World's Most Famous Short Track will not want to miss this one come August!"

Next up for the Bandits – Motor Mile Speedway in Fairlawn, Virginia, on April 21st.

And if fans in North Carolina can't wait until August 11th, the Bandits return to the Tar Heel State May 5th, when they hit the track at Concord Speedway.

"This gives fans in North Carolina a great chance to catch us not once, but twice," Johnson said. "We love our fans and can't wait to put on a show for them at both Concord and Hickory!"

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team.

For additional information, please contact Jason Johnson at (507) 676-1987, or email jason@banditseries.com.

About Minimizer

Leveraging more than 30 years of manufacturing expertise at its state-of-the-art facility in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Minimizer is not only the leader in poly semi truck fenders - we invented the category. Minimizer poly fenders and integrated bracket kits are nearly indestructible and are guaranteed for life.

Our research and development team constantly "tests and tortures" each of our products to make sure what goes on, in or is used to fix the truck meets the rigors of our tough industry.

We also manufacture industry-leading light kits, mud flaps, tool boxes, tire masking kits, work benches and other accessories. Our most recent innovations include the world's ONLY custom molded floor mats for semi trucks, as well as the revolutionary "whole body health" Minimizer Truck Seat System.

Minimizer has been family owned and operated for three generations. The company manufactures its products in the USA and makes everything tough enough to please tough people in a tough industry.

