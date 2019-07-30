Bandit Wines Commits One Percent Of All Sales To Environmental Causes

"Caring for the environment and preserving the planet for the next generation of explorers are core missions for us here at Bandit Wines," said Charles Bieler, co-founder of Bandit Wines. "When fellow winemaker Joel Gott and I founded Bandit 16 years ago, we were determined to do our part to protect the environment by bottling our wine in eco-minded Tetra Pak cartons. We're thrilled to take the next step in environmental preservation by partnering with 1% for the Planet and helping the organization make a difference with their network of environmental nonprofits who need our help."

By donating one percent of its annual sales, Bandit Wines joins Patagonia, Klean Kanteen and fellow eco-minded businesses from 45 different countries – each rallying together to do more together than the individual organizations can do alone. Since its co-founding in 2002 by the founder of Patagonia, 1% for the Planet's members have raised more than $225 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved, including Protect Our Winters and National Park Foundation – both organizations with missions that Bandit Wines supports.

"Currently, only 3 percent of total philanthropy goes to the environment, and only 5 percent of that comes from businesses," said Kate Williams, chief executive officer of 1% for the Planet. "The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Bandit wines to our global movement of organizations who share a commitment to our cause."

Bandit fans wishing to support 1% for the Planet and its mission can purchase Bandit's seven varietals, each packaged in a convenient, easy-to-tote, easy-to-seal Tetra Pak package depicting a unique American outdoor landscape. Visit www.banditwines.com to learn more about how Bandit Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Red Blend, Dry Rosé and all-new Washington Cabernet Sauvignon contribute to 1% for the Planet's cause.

About Bandit Wines

Bandit Wines is the brainchild of Charles Bieler and Joel Gott, a rogue winemaking pair who forged a partnership in 2003 to bring their passion for great wine and their thirst for exploration together in convenient, easy-to-tote 1L and 500mL Tetra Pak cartons. Bandit's lightweight box design and twist-to-open cap make it an adventure-ready wine that stays fresh and uses natural resources responsibly. Bandit is available nationwide in seven popular varietals—Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Red Blend, Dry Rosé and all-new Washington Cabernet Sauvignon—each featuring unique, custom illustrations that inspire outdoor adventure and appreciation of America's treasured landscapes. For more information visit www.banditwines.com.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. We advise on giving strategies, we certify donations and we amplify the impact of the network.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, members have given more than $225 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 1,800 business members, a new and expanding core with hundreds of individual members, and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries. Look for our logo and visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org to learn more.

