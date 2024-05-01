BANDIT WINES INTRODUCES 'GO EXPLORE NATIONAL PARKS' INNOVATIVE AUGMENTED-REALITY WINE PACKAGING

Wine Packs Bring Iconic Parks to Life, Inspiring Exploration and Conservation

ST. HELENA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandit Wines , a wine brand synonymous with adventure, today unveiled an Augmented Reality (AR) platform featuring a 360-degree video portal, an innovative step in consumer engagement. Developed by global production studio Aircards, and powered by Snap's Camera Kit, this initiative lets users virtually tour America's National Parks—from Yosemite's glacier-capped mountains to the dramatic coastlines that define Olympic National Park, all through their own devices.

Courtesy of Bandit Wines

"Our new AR experience reimagines how wine lovers connect with our brand and the great outdoors," said Brie Wohld, vice president of marketing for Bandit. "We're excited to blend technology and a passion for the outdoors, all while highlighting our commitment to sustainability."

Consumers can activate the 'Go Explore' AR by scanning QR codes on selected Bandit in-store displays and be instantly transported to the breathtaking landscapes of Yosemite, Mt. Rainier, Olympic and more. The immersive, app-free adventure perfectly pairs with Bandit's eco-conscious ethos.

Bandit Wines further celebrates exploration with the 'Go Explore' sweepstakes. Five lucky winners will receive a National Parks Annual Pass, the perfect complement to the AR experience and a compelling way to discover America's natural wonders year-round.

Bandit Wines remains deeply committed to environmental sustainability, annually donating to 1% for the Planet, a global organization that exists to ensure the planet and future generations thrive. This year's donation supports a variety of environmental nonprofits, furthering the company's mission to protect the landscapes that inspire their customers and products.

"Environmental stewardship has been a cornerstone of Bandit Wines since our launch in eco-conscious Tetra Paks in 2003," noted Wohld. "Our 1% for the Planet partnership amplifies our mission to protect these awe-inspiring places."

These efforts underscore the brand's ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and cutting-edge consumer engagement, solidifying its status as a leader in the wine industry. Bandit Wines offers eight expressions – each packaged in lightweight, portable Tetra Pak® featuring unique illustrations of America's beloved landscapes. Visit www.banditwines.com to learn more.

About Bandit Wines

At Bandit, we have wine in our glass and adventure in our soul. Bandit offers eight expressions all in convenient, easy-to-tote 1L and 500mL Tetra Pak® cartons. Bandit's lightweight box design and twist-to-open cap make it an adventure-ready wine that stays fresh and uses natural resources responsibly. Bandit is available nationwide in six popular varietals—Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Rosé, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon—each featuring unique, custom illustrations that inspire outdoor adventure and appreciation of America's treasured landscapes. Bandit expanded its portfolio with the launch of Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade wine cocktails in 2023. For more information visit www.banditwines.com .

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org .

