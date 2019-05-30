Bandit's set to return to Salem, Indiana

Last year's event saw Justin "Boost" Ball take his first checkered flag in 2018 for the main event and was strong the entire night.

"It's been a long time coming!" Ball said of his win last year. "I can finally put to rest Bandit TV announcer Adam Otwell's question of 'Is tonight going to be the night?' Well, Adam, tonight's the night," said Ball.

Marshall Davis built up a strong lead early on in 2018, but several cautions kept the pack bunched up and Ball was able to jump out to the lead, holding off Ricky "Rude" Proffitt for the win. "The fans at Salem Speedway are looking forward to seeing who will take the win this year for sure, as the excitement has been building since the inaugural event in 2018," said Richard Deeton, General Manager at the speedway.

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and events going on all day - including a Fan Series Truck Show beginning at 11:00 am followed by the thrill of big rig racing. Race gates open at 3:00 pm. Fans are invited to meet the drivers of the Bandit Big Rig Series on the front stretch of the speedway starting at 5:00 pm - the green flag drops at 7:00 pm.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team.

