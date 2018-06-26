Ban.do And Starbucks® To Launch Third Limited Edition Collection To Asia Pacific Region

the limited edition collection is inspired by sunny los angeles, and features colorful fruits, rainbows, a tropical floral, and a summer icons pattern that represents the perfect summer day. the assortment features five pieces of Starbucks® drinkware and a seven-piece gift collection featuring some of ban.do's best-selling products. new this year are an updated version of ban.do's popular watermelon cooler bag, a tropical floral travel clutch, Starbucks® stainless steel travel tumbler, and a 24oz Starbucks® cold cup.

"fun is our original brand pillar, and we always want our customers around the world to see our optimism, excitement, and positivity shine through our products," said ali labelle, ban.do's creative director. "this year's collection is all about bright colors and beachy la vibes—like an epic pool party. 2018 also marks ban.do's 10th birthday, so it feels like the perfect time to celebrate summer!"

the 2017 ban.do x Starbucks® collection was immensely successful—nearly 75% of the merchandise was sold on the first day of the launch in select markets in asia pacific. ban.do also hosted a social giveaway for us fans of the brand, with over 26,000 entries and over 1,300 uses of the collaboration hashtag #bandoxstarbucks.

"we are big fans of ban.do's colorful palettes and prints and are thrilled to work with their inspiring design team to help bring the l.a. vibe to the region this summer," said michele waits, svp category and marketing, Starbucks® asia pacific. "it's a delight to share stylish lifestyle brands with our customers that align so closely with our mission, values and passion for fun."

ban.do also attributes the partnership as a major asset to its continued international presence.

"ban.do's global presence has grown significantly, and there is no doubt the continued success with Starbucks® has been an integral part of that growth," said lana hansen, chief growth officer at ban.do. "it's an honor to be invited back to the program and we're happy that we can deliver more ban.do products to anyone who missed out on last year's collections."

the collection will be available june 25th at select Starbucks® locations in china, hong kong, indonesia, korea, philippines, singapore, thailand, and taiwan. for more information on the collection, visit Starbucks-X.com. ban.do will also host another giveaway at bando.com/starbucks-giveaway to give its us fans a chance to snag the limited edition collection.

ABOUT BAN.DO

ban.do is a lifestyle brand based in sunny los angeles that designs clothes, accessories, gifts, stationery, and more. their products can be found globally in over 50 countries in 3,000 department stores and boutiques, as well as online at bando.com. they're inspired by the power of friendship, the good old days, and all things FUN. they're also really into supporting their community of customers, fellow artists, and like-minded brands.

