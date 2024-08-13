LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandolier, the LA-based female-founded tech accessory brand, is excited to announce the launch of their collaboration with Google Pixel. The collection, Bandolier's first for Android, is exclusive to Google Pixel, launching in tandem with the release of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Bandolier Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Google Pixel

The collection, which includes Bandolier best-sellers including the Hailey Crossbody, Lana Lipstick Strap and Wristlet Charm, highlights the company's shared goals of personalizing tech and simplifying the user experience. Pixel phones and Bandolier's patented crossbody phone cases are offered in assorted sizes and premium materials, providing consumers the opportunity to showcase their individual personality and style. They're also both made to be helpful and easy to use as Pixel products deliver all of the helpfulness of Google, while Bandolier's hands-free, tech-minded accessories transform the way customers carry their essentials.

The Pixel 9 phones have a new look and feel, along with new AI powered features and an outstanding camera, putting the best of Google AI in your hand. Bandolier's sophisticated style epitomizes high tech and high fashion, transforming your phone into an entirely new accessory, and has high profile celebrity fans including Blake Lively, Alessandra Ambrosio, Martha Stewart, Madonna and more.

The Bandolier x Google Pixel collection is now available at bandolierstyle.com, store.google.com, and in select Google Store locations with prices ranging from $38 - $108. For more information follow Bandolier on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BANDOLIER

The chic, LA based label behind the original (and patented) crossbody phone case is changing the way you move through life. With a high fashion, tech-minded bag collection, Bandolier goes well beyond its mobile phone roots and transforms the way you carry your essentials, by keeping your most important devices in mind and in reach.

Hands-free, chic, and ready for anything, Bandolier's sophisticated style epitomizes high tech and high fashion, transforming your phone into an entirely new accessory that will change your life. Each Bandolier features a discrete wallet for credit cards, driver's license, and cash for true freedom from the necessity of carrying a bulky, oversized handbag. The brand boasts hordes of celebrity fans including Blake Lively, Alessandra Ambrosio, Martha Stewart, Madonna and many more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the full Bandolier collection can be found online at bandolierstyle.com as well as a curated, bestselling offering available on Amazon.

ABOUT GOOGLE PIXEL

Pixel is the only smartphone engineered by Google, putting the best of Google AI in your hand via AndroidOS. Well known for their industry-leading cameras, Pixel phones are powerful and fast, and come in a variety of models to choose from. Pixel phones run on Google's custom Tensor chip, which enables enhanced security capabilities and outstanding image transformation.

