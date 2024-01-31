Bandrika Studios Opens its Doors to Composers, Producers, and Other Artists

Emmy award-winning composer and Bandrika Studios founder Nathan Barr welcomes others to experience the joy of recording at this previously private, world-class studio

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandrika Studios, located in Tarzana, CA is now open and available to creators wishing to record in this world-class space. Bandrika's founder, Emmy award-winning composer Nathan Barr, welcomes other artists to experience the magic of his previously private studio. Home of the 1928 Barr-Fox Wurlitzer organ, originally commissioned by Fox Studios, the organ was painstakingly restored by Barr over the span of five years.

Hailed by legendary scoring mixer Peter Cobbin as "The best room of its size in the world to record in right now," Bandrika is recognized by top composers and engineers as a generous and brilliant acoustic space. The studio can accommodate up to a mid-size orchestra. A collection of rare and unusual musical instruments, including the organ, are available for use.

"This studio is an expression of my obsessiveness as a musician and composer to create the perfect home for recording music," says Barr. "Part of the joy of creating a studio like this is sharing it with others. I'm excited to open the doors of Bandrika to other musicians and composers to explore who they are."

Bandrika embraces the romance and heritage of Hollywood's past, expertly paired with state-of-the-art recording technology. Sessions can be booked here.

About Bandrika Studios

About Nathan Barr

Emmy-winning composer Nathan Barr, Bandrika's founder, began his composing career in Los Angeles in 1998 and has gone on to receive critical acclaim for his versatility and passion for incorporating unusual instruments into his scores. His diverse roster of film and television projects includes Hulu's The Great, Amblin's The House With A Clock In Its Walls, FX's The Americans, HBO's True Blood, and most recently Netflix's The Diplomat and The Beanie Bubble on Apple TV Plus. Follow Nathan on Instagram.

