Bandura Systems Receives South Dakota Bankers Association Endorsement

COLUMBIA, Md. and ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandura Systems, which pioneered the Threat Intelligence Gateway (TIG) in part with the U.S. Department of Defense, announced today it has been endorsed by the South Dakota Banker's Association (SDBA).

PoliWall® TIG™ brings the power of threat intelligence to companies of all sizes. PoliWall TIG is easy to deploy, simple to manage, and affordable. Unleash Cyber Threat Intelligence to mitigate cyber risk, reduce staff overload (alert fatigue and manual workload), and increase ROI from existing security investments including firewalls, SIEMs, and threat intelligence investments. PoliWall Threat Intelligence Gateway(tm) (TIG) stops cyber risk for banks BEFORE traffic hits the network. PoliWall TIG is optimized software for cost-effective deployment on hardware appliances, virtual machines and in the cloud.

"It is an honor to have the trust and support of the South Dakota Banker's Association (SDBA), to provide our PoliWall® TIG™ to its members," said Chris Fedde, CEO, Bandura Systems. "PoliWall TIG enables banks to use cyber threat intelligence in a simple and automated away to take action against the rapidly growing number of cyber threats targeting banks."

The SDBA endorses and promotes products and services that have been thoroughly reviewed and were selected based on their ability to meet the SDBA's high expectations for quality and service. The SDBA provides its members access to quality products and services that will improve their competitive standing and/or increase their profitability, while providing a source of non-dues income to the SDBA and enhancing the value of SDBA membership.

"We are excited to welcome Bandura and their robust PoliWall TIG technology that will help our banks who may experience budget, expertise, or time challenges in protecting their organizations from ever morphing cyber threats such as ransomware, malware, phishing attacks," said Mike Feimer, President SD Bankers Insurance & Services (SDBIS). "Conducting business with SDBA endorsed partners provides benefits for the member and the SDBA. The member directly benefits from discounts and product vetting done in advance of endorsement. In addition, support of SDBA's endorsed partners provides resources to the association that support SDBA's advocacy efforts to strengthen South Dakota's banking industry."

Bandura's endorsement from SDBA continues its strong momentum in the financial services industry where organizations are increasingly viewing TIGs as critical components of their security architectures. TIGs are stand-alone threat prevention appliances that can process millions more threat indicators than traditional network security enforcement approaches. They help protect corporate networks by more effectively blocking known threats and making threat intelligence actionable. TIGs also complement and improve the performance of existing security solutions like firewalls and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) software reducing the number of events that need detection and response, making employees more effective.

About Bandura Systems

Bandura Systems pioneered the Threat Intelligence Gateway (TIG) in part with the U.S. Department of Defense. Bandura's PoliWall™ is the most comprehensive, scalable and granular TIG platform on the market. Organizations worldwide use TIGs for the automation and control needed to operationalize hundreds of million threat indicators blocking known threats before they even reach the network firewall. Underlying Bandura's robust technology are more than 50 issued and pending patents. To learn more about how Bandura's PoliWall TIG reduces an organization's attack surface, operationalizes threat intelligence and helps get more out of existing security investments, visit https://bandurasystems.com.

For more information on PoliWall TIG®: https://bandurasystems.com/products/poliwall/

About South Dakota Bankers Association

The SDBA is the professional and trade association for South Dakota's financial services industry. Established in 1884, the SDBA enhances members' ability to be preeminent providers of financial services.

For more information, contact Mike Feimer, president, South Dakota Bankers Insurance & Services (SDBIS), Inc. at 605-660-2341 or visit https://www.sdba.com/.

