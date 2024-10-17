Bandwidth and its Employees Announce Hurricane Relief For Western North Carolina and Invite Customers To Participate

Donation of $100,000, 2:1 employee matching, support for employee volunteers and invitations to customers are efforts to mobilize the entire Bandwidth Community to help neighbors in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced a hurricane relief program for the company's neighbors in the impacted communities of western North Carolina.

The program includes:

Bandwidth volunteers removing waterlogged insulation for a homeowner impacted by Hurricane Helene in Ashe County Oct. 9, 2024. Bandwidth volunteers removing waterlogged wallboard for a homeowner impacted by Hurricane Helene in Ashe County Oct. 9, 2024.

An immediate company donation of $100,000 across four key charitable organizations recognized for their leadership in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Western N.C.: American Red Cross, Samaritan's Purse, Asheville Humane Society and Forsyth Humane Society.

Double company matching (2:1) for donations by Bandwidth's 1,100 employees worldwide.

Support for the company's "Bandwidth Cares" employee volunteer workdays on-site providing assistance in impacted communities.

An invitation to Bandwidth's thousands of customers and partners to join in supporting these efforts.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors who are suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, and we are mobilizing the entire Bandwidth community to help," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Chief Executive Officer. "As a company with deep roots in North Carolina, we are grateful to all who join us in supporting the people of western N.C. to recover and rebuild."

To donate, please visit Bandwidth's Helene Recovery N.C. web page for links to leading charitable organizations and more information.

