Bandwidth Announces Duet(SM) for Microsoft Teams: A Comprehensive Solution for Direct Routing and Dynamic E911

Duet SM for Microsoft Teams is built on top of Bandwidth's reliable, software-powered SIP-native network, which has long been the standard for PSTN connectivity behind leading UCaaS and CCaaS platforms including Google, Microsoft, Zoom, Genesys, RingCentral, Cisco, and more. In addition, Bandwidth manages a nationwide E911 network, and is currently one of only two providers certified by Microsoft to provide dynamic E911 calling capabilities for Direct Routing.

"More than 69% of those moving to Microsoft Teams Phone System adopt Direct Routing to connect to the PSTN," says Irwin Lazar, Vice President and Service Director for Nemertes Research. "Our data shows that Direct Routing, leveraging capabilities like Bandwidth's software-driven migration, delivers improved deployment speed, greater ROI, and increased control. Combining Direct Routing with E911 dynamic location management and call routing offers further opportunities to simplify operations, reduce cost, and optimally support Teams' native dynamic emergency calling capabilities to meet regulatory requirements."

"We ultimately chose to work with Bandwidth because of their experience working with Microsoft to power Calling Plans. Their solution gave us all the tools and services we needed to successfully deploy Direct Routing and E911 for Microsoft Teams. And not only that, throughout the process they were truly a migration partner. My team felt like we were Bandwidth's number one customer, and that's a great way to do business," said Josh Jandrain, CIO of Inclusa. "Migrating to Teams is new territory and can be challenging, because when phones don't work, that will bubble up to me. They made my job easier by staffing our project with highly competent Bandwidth experts who had an answer for everything we encountered along the way, and were able to truly deliver for Inclusa, in less than 4 months time."

"A lot of companies provide Direct Routing options, but Direct Routing without 911 is an incomplete solution," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Senior Vice President of Product Strategy. "911 in a cloud environment is complicated - especially when you have to provide accurate location information when employees are moving between buildings, floors, and, often, even states. CIOs have to figure this out before they can implement a solution like Teams, and new 911 regulations like Kari's Law and RAY BAUM's Act create migration hurdles and added requirements. DuetSM for Microsoft Teams helps enterprises solve for these challenges by leveraging the innovative, dynamic location capabilities provided in Microsoft Teams. Bandwidth can natively route 911 calls across our secure, highly-reliable, nationwide network based on precise user location information that is made available at the time of the emergency call. Not only does this help enterprises meet new and existing state and federal regulations, it sets the stage for better emergency outcomes and a safer enterprise."

Bandwidth is offering DuetSM for Microsoft Teams for large organizations that have access to a Microsoft-certified SBC.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network – one of the largest in the nation. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

