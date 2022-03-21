Bandwidth Announces Integration with Pindrop to Add Out-of-the-Box Voice Authentication for Enterprise Contact Center Move to the Cloud

"This integration is another significant step forward in our strategy to become the network platform of choice for enterprise cloud contact centers," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "With this partnership, Pindrop's technology can help future-proof against evolving security issues in voice calling, with the added convenience and speed of an out-of-the-box solution with Bandwidth."

"We are excited to be partnering with a leading global CPaaS provider like Bandwidth,'' says Gahn Lane, VP, Global Partners and Alliances at Pindrop. "Creating a great call center experience not only requires streamlined interaction time, but also a customer-first mindset, providing a better user experience while protecting customer accounts with next-level authentication. Bandwidth's cutting-edge, cloud-native platform streamlines the management and growth of our voice authentication and meets customers' needs with ease."

In today's contact centers, security is increasingly important both as a convenience to end-users and to protect against voice-based attacks. An 800 percent increase in call volume over the past two years, combined with a 57 percent increase in fraud attacks, have left the contact center industry at a critical inflection point.(1)

Traditionally, enterprises had to use complex on-premises equipment to connect third-party platforms such as Pindrop, or undertake time-consuming integrations with CCaaS platforms. Now, enterprises moving to a digital CCaaS solution can unbundle the telephony and "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) using Bandwidth, with Pindrop's authentication solution already integrated. This carrier-level integration is possible with Bandwidth's cloud-native platform, which seamlessly enables Pindrop to apply its advanced authentication scoring so enterprises can determine how to handle each incoming call.

Large enterprises often have complex contact centers with multiple locations, expensive on-premises equipment, and contracts with multiple carriers and uncertain redundancy. Bandwidth's suite of CCaaS Duet solutions can now extend to include Pindrop within the call path, enabling enterprises to unbundle their telephony and easily integrate across their entire communications stack, while replacing legacy telecom carriers and most on-premises equipment with the Bandwidth platform.

More information about how Bandwidth and Pindrop are paving the way for a faster route to a future-proof, cloud-based contact center is available here .

(1) Zerucha, Tony. "Fraud in Call Centers Changing but Still on the Rise in 2022: Pindrop." Crowdfund Insider, 17 Feb. 2022, https://www.crowdfundinsider.com/2022/02/187157-fraud-in-call-centers-changing-but-still-on-the -rise-in-2022-pindrop/.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built on our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

About Pindrop

In an increasingly digital world, Pindrop lets people use their voice to seamlessly connect to, enter and unlock new experiences while helping safeguard their privacy. Using its patented voice authentication technology, Pindrop is leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security, and intelligence for voice interactions. Working with some of the world's biggest banks, insurers, and retailers, Pindrop enables customers to quickly, conveniently, and securely connect to the information and resources they need. Its voice authentication technology analyzes unique features within the human voice and surrounding audio that enables its customers to prevent fraud and deliver exceptional customer experiences in call centers, when obtaining information from smart devices, and even when activating cars. A privately held company, Pindrop is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP, and Vitruvian Partners. Visit pindrop.com for more information.

