Bandwidth Announces the Largest BYOC Ecosystem, Giving Enterprises More Ways To Solve Complex Challenges

Bring-your-own-carrier with Bandwidth's Maestro™ platform gives enterprises more freedom of choice along with better quality, control, cost savings

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its Reverb24 global livestream today, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced it now offers the largest ecosystem of bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) integrations of any provider in the world–giving enterprises more ways to solve complex communications challenges.

With Bandwidth BYOC, enterprises can choose from a long list of best-in-class technology leaders to simplify, de-risk and accelerate better customer and employee experiences.

"Bandwidth provides unprecedented freedom of choice to enterprise CIOs and their IT teams to utilize the platforms that best fit their business needs," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "We are proud to partner with a long list of best-in-class technology leaders to simplify, de-risk and accelerate better customer and employee experiences."

BYOC programs unbundle the telephony component from software-as-a-service platforms, giving enterprises additional functionality, increased quality and flexibility, reduced costs and improved overall control. By choosing Bandwidth as their BYOC provider, enterprises gain a cloud-native network with access to the most direct-to-carrier integrations for BYOC, along with the simplicity of using a single partner to cover the globe. This enables enterprises to easily integrate their entire comms stack while replacing legacy telecom carriers and most on-premises equipment. It also speeds and simplifies future cloud-to-cloud migrations within the Bandwidth ecosystem.

Bandwidth's BYOC options are integrated with the company's award-winning Maestro next-generation communications platform. Maestro enables enterprises to accelerate IT development time from months to hours and easily orchestrate complex call flows using Bandwidth's Visual Builder, which is a software-based drag-and-drop call routing designer.

The latest list of industry-leading BYOC options in the Bandwidth ecosystem includes:

Amazon Web Services STT/TTS: provides access to AWS's speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions to enable virtual agents with Bandwidth AIBridge.

provides access to AWS's speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions to enable virtual agents with Bandwidth AIBridge. Cognigy: enables enterprises to bring automated conversational and generative AI solutions within their contact center call flows.

enables enterprises to bring automated conversational and generative AI solutions within their contact center call flows. Five9: supports Five9's Intelligent Cloud Contact Center solution in hybrid and cloud environments.

supports Five9's Intelligent Cloud Contact Center solution in hybrid and cloud environments. Genesys: supports Genesys Cloud CX solution in hybrid and cloud environments.

supports Genesys Cloud CX solution in hybrid and cloud environments. Google Cloud's Dialogflow: enables enterprises to build advanced virtual agents as part of the Contact Center AI solution within Google Cloud.

enables enterprises to build advanced virtual agents as part of the Contact Center AI solution within Google Cloud. Google STT/TTS: provides access to Google's speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions to enable virtual agents with Bandwidth AIBridge.

provides access to Google's speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions to enable virtual agents with Bandwidth AIBridge. Google Voice for Google Workspace: supports SIP Link for Google Voice.

supports SIP Link for Google Voice. Microsoft Teams Direct Routing: supports Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for hybrid environments.

supports Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for hybrid environments. Microsoft Teams Operator Connect: supports Microsoft Teams Operator Connect for Bandwidth hosted-SBC cloud environments.

supports Microsoft Teams Operator Connect for Bandwidth hosted-SBC cloud environments. Pindrop: enables enterprises to utilize Pindrop's voice bio-authentication and anti- fraud services.

enables enterprises to utilize Pindrop's voice bio-authentication and anti- services. Webex Contact Center by Cisco: supports Webex Contact Center in hybrid and cloud environments.

supports Webex Contact Center in hybrid and cloud environments. Webex Calling by Cisco: supports Cloud Connect for Webex Calling cloud-based phone system in hybrid and cloud environments.

supports Cloud Connect for Webex Calling cloud-based phone system in hybrid and cloud environments. Zoom Contact Center: connects with Zoom Contact Center in hybrid and cloud environments (planned to be GA by the end of 2024).

connects with Zoom Contact Center in hybrid and cloud environments (planned to be GA by the end of 2024). Zoom Phone Provider Exchange: includes connectivity with both Cloud Peering and Premises Peering options for cloud and hybrid environments, respectively.

More additions to the Bandwidth BYOC ecosystem are continuously under development, with the following partnerships planned to be added next:

Kore.AI: will provide access to a generative AI application platform that delivers scaled output.

will provide access to a generative AI application platform that delivers scaled output. Omilia: will provide access to AI-based self-service solutions for enhanced customer service fulfillment with Bandwidth AIBridge.

Visit this link for a replay of today's Reverb24 livestream, which showcased the launch of Bandwidth's next-generation Universal Platform along with new technologies, capabilities and partnerships for enterprises to deliver seamless global experiences.

