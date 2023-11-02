Bandwidth Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue and profitability exceeded guidance

On track to achieve 30% annual growth in profitability

Achieved record Free Cash Flow

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to announce that we have exceeded both our revenue and profitability guidance for the third quarter and made strong progress towards our goal of growing profitability by 30% for the full year. We look forward to finishing 2023 with strong momentum," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Chief Executive Officer. "With 2024 on the horizon, I'm very encouraged by this momentum, our track record of success, our strong financial position, and our commitment to innovation. I am confident Bandwidth will remain fully on-track to achieve our 2026 medium-term targets we laid out at our Investor Day last February."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions).



Three months ended

September 30,

2023

2022 Revenue $ 152

$ 148 Gross Margin 39 %

43 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 55 %

57 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14

$ 13 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 18

$ 13

(1) Additional information regarding the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

"Accelerating profitable growth is a core principle for Bandwidth and our results this quarter reflect that as we benefited from our growing market position in commercial messaging and strong operating discipline," said Daryl Raiford, Bandwidth's Chief Financial Officer. "We believe that our third quarter financial results, along with momentum from commercial messaging and enterprise customers, position us for a solid fourth quarter and full year of profitable growth against a macro backdrop that remains constrained."

Third Quarter Customer and Operational Highlights

A European-based cloud contact center provider chose Bandwidth as their primary provider across several regions for call quality and reliability, award-winning support, and the ease of use of the API-driven portal.

A leader in customer engagement in the automotive industry selected Bandwidth to help them meet the demand of their rapidly growing conversational marketing messaging needs. Bandwidth's enterprise-grade support experience and scalability are key to the customer speeding up their time to market.

A Global 2000 manufacturing conglomerate chose Bandwidth to enable their migration to the cloud, starting with their internal communications and dynamic 911. Bandwidth's expertise and ability to support physical infrastructure throughout the transition is key to the customer.

Launched AIBridge with partners Google and Cognigy. AIBridge, the newest pre-built integration with Maestro, enables enterprises to resolve customer issues faster by first routing incoming contact center calls to an AI-driven virtual agent, freeing up live agents' time to resolve more complex issues.

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change. Bandwidth is providing guidance for its fourth quarter and full year 2023 as follows:



Q4 2023 Guidance

Full Year 2023 Guidance Revenue (millions) $153 - $155

$589 - $591 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) $15 - $17

$44 - $46

Bandwidth has not reconciled its fourth quarter and full year 2023 guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Northland Capital Markets Communications SaaS Conference virtual fireside chat on November 30, 2023 at 10:00AM Eastern Time .

virtual fireside chat on at . Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA hosting meetings on December 7, 2023 .

Conference Call

Bandwidth will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on November 2, 2023. Details can be found below and on the investor section of its website at https://investors.bandwidth.com where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference Call Details

November 2, 2023

5:00 pm ET

Domestic dial-in:

844-481-2707

International dial-in:

412-317-0663

Replay information

An audio replay of this conference call will be available through November 9, 2023, by dialing (877)-344-7529 or (412)-317-0088 for international callers, and entering passcode 8162695.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit www.bandwidth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, future financial and business performance for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023, the success of our product offerings and our platform, and the value proposition of our products, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "guide," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, macroeconomic conditions both in the U.S. and globally, legal, reputational and financial risks which may result from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation. We add back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation because they are non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these non-cash items, because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these non-cash expenses, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by revenue less pass-through messaging surcharges, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income or loss adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, (gain) loss on sale of business, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other, and estimated tax impact of above adjustments, net of valuation allowances.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or losses from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, (gain) loss on sale of business, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, and non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our consolidated statements of cash flows.

While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 152,013

$ 148,325

$ 435,731

$ 416,178 Cost of revenue 92,514

84,861

261,624

241,896 Gross profit 59,499

63,464

174,107

174,282 Operating expenses













Research and development 24,792

25,044

75,305

71,735 Sales and marketing 25,011

23,184

75,794

69,663 General and administrative 15,843

16,623

48,430

50,191 Total operating expenses 65,646

64,851

199,529

191,589 Operating loss (6,147)

(1,387)

(25,422)

(17,307) Other income (expense), net













Net gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

12,767

— Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries —

—

4,000

— Other income (expense), net 798

(338)

52

2,282 Total other income (expense), net 798

(338)

16,819

2,282 Loss before income taxes (5,349)

(1,725)

(8,603)

(15,025) Income tax benefit 219

923

3,194

1,161 Net loss $ (5,130)

$ (802)

$ (5,409)

$ (13,864)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.55)















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25,613,441

25,304,057

25,539,642

25,268,216

The Company recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 182

$ 93

$ 578

$ 283 Research and development 2,822

1,767

9,278

5,298 Sales and marketing 1,160

593

3,825

2,219 General and administrative 2,778

2,439

8,644

7,259 Total $ 6,942

$ 4,892

$ 22,325

$ 15,059

BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



As of September 30,

As of December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,373

$ 113,641 Marketable securities 31,745

71,231 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 75,046

74,465 Deferred costs 4,185

3,566 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,037

16,705 Total current assets 234,386

279,608 Property, plant and equipment, net 176,780

99,753 Operating right-of-use asset, net 161,106

9,993 Intangible assets, net 164,688

177,370 Deferred costs, non-current 4,715

4,938 Other long-term assets 6,404

31,251 Goodwill 322,003

326,405 Total assets $ 1,070,082

$ 929,318 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 31,211

$ 26,750 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,452

62,577 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,869

7,181 Advanced billings 4,305

10,049 Operating lease liability, current 4,766

7,450 Total current liabilities 108,603

114,007 Other liabilities 620

11,176 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 222,714

4,640 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 8,098

8,306 Deferred tax liability 32,018

38,466 Convertible senior notes 418,042

480,546 Total liabilities 790,095

657,141 Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 26

25 Additional paid-in capital 383,013

364,913 Accumulated deficit (53,956)

(48,547) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,096)

(44,214) Total stockholders' equity 279,987

272,177 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,070,082

$ 929,318

BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (5,409)

$ (13,864) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 29,687

26,866 Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset 5,227

5,308 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,995

2,343 Stock-based compensation 22,325

15,059 Deferred taxes and other (5,902)

(5,496) Net gain on extinguishment of debt (12,767)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowances (654)

(18,311) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,102

(13,389) Accounts payable 4,164

14,305 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,031)

17,142 Operating right-of-use liability (8,004)

(5,623) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,733

24,340 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,287)

(18,669) Deposits for construction in progress —

(14,545) Capitalized software development costs (8,384)

(2,121) Purchase of marketable securities (60,625)

(178,153) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 100,109

33,102 Proceeds from sale of business 1,070

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 26,883

(180,386) Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on finance leases (124)

(162) Net cash paid for debt extinguishment (51,259)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (696)

(553) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 413

162 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (1,056)

(2,047) Net cash used in financing activities (52,722)

(2,600) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (887)

(6,341) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,993)

(164,987) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 114,622

332,289 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 107,629

$ 167,302

BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross Profit $ 59,499

$ 63,464

$ 174,107

$ 174,282 Gross Profit Margin % 39 %

43 %

40 %

42 % Depreciation 4,056

3,403

11,790

10,141 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,959

1,831

5,863

5,797 Stock-based compensation 182

93

578

283 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 65,696

$ 68,791

$ 192,338

$ 190,503 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (1) 55 %

57 %

54 %

54 %

________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by revenue less pass-through messaging surcharges of $32 million and $27 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $83 million and $65 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Net Income



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (5,130)

$ (802)

$ (5,409)

$ (13,864) Stock-based compensation 6,942

4,892

22,325

15,059 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,348

4,118

12,960

13,018 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt 484

763

1,520

2,284 Gain on sale of business —

—

—

(3,777) Net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit 1,175

—

1,175

— Net gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

(12,767)

— Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries —

—

(4,000)

— Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) 54

101

793

290 Estimated tax effects of adjustments (2) (1,526)

(1,074)

(4,661)

(3,360) Non-GAAP net income $ 6,347

$ 7,998

$ 11,936

$ 9,650 Interest expense on Convertible Notes (3) 317

563

971

1,688 Numerator used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 6,664

$ 8,561

$ 12,907

$ 11,338















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.55)















Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ 0.47

$ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.23

$ 0.27

$ 0.44

$ 0.36















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic and diluted shares 25,613,441

25,304,057

25,539,642

25,268,216















Non-GAAP basic shares 25,613,441

25,304,057

25,539,642

25,268,216 Convertible debt conversion 3,317,023

5,788,805

3,484,424

5,788,805 Stock options issued and outstanding 20,360

64,905

47,345

107,215 Non-GAAP diluted shares 28,950,824

31,157,767

29,071,411

31,164,236

________________________

(1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include (i) $0.1 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (ii) $0.4 million of expense resulting from the early termination of the Company's undrawn SVB credit facility and $0.4 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and (iii) $0.3 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) The estimated tax-effect of adjustments is determined by recalculating the tax provision on a Non-GAAP basis. The Non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 11.0% and 18.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Non-GAAP effective income tax rate differed from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% in the U.S. primarily due to the research and development tax credits generated in 2023. We analyze the Non-GAAP valuation allowance position on a quarterly basis. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we removed the valuation allowance against all U.S. deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes as a result of cumulative Non-GAAP U.S. income over the past three years and a significant depletion of net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards on a Non-GAAP basis. As of September 30, 2023, we have no valuation allowance against our remaining deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes. (3) Upon the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, net income is increased for interest expense as part of the calculation for diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (5,130)

$ (802)

$ (5,409)

$ (13,864) Income tax benefit (219)

(923)

(3,194)

(1,161) Interest (income) expense, net (59)

737

1,177

2,861 Depreciation 6,647

4,661

16,727

13,848 Amortization 4,348

4,118

12,960

13,018 Stock-based compensation 6,942

4,892

22,325

15,059 Gain on sale of business —

—

—

(3,777) Net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit 1,175

—

1,175

— Net gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

(12,767)

— Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries —

—

(4,000)

— Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) 54

101

391

290 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,758

$ 12,784

$ 29,385

$ 26,274

________________________

(1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include $0.1 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $0.4 million and $0.3 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,001

$ 24,016

$ 19,733

$ 24,340 Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (4,811)

(10,524)

(13,671)

(20,790) Free cash flow $ 18,190

$ 13,492

$ 6,062

$ 3,550

________________________

(1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.