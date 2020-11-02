Bandwidth Completes Acquisition of International Cloud Communications Leader Voxbone

RALEIGH, N.C. and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, successfully completed the transaction to acquire Voxbone, an international enterprise cloud communications leader, for an enterprise value of €446 million EUR (approximately $519.4 million USD). The consideration to Voxbone shareholders consisted of cash in the amount of approximately €354.6 million EUR (approximately $413 million USD) with the remainder being paid in 663,394 shares of Bandwidth Class A common stock (approximately €91.3 million EUR or approximately $106.4 million USD).

The deal was originally announced on October 12, 2020 and accelerates Bandwidth's international strategy by several years, giving the company a footprint in 60+ countries, representing 93% of the world's GDP.

Voxbone will operate under the Bandwidth brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Voxbone who are officially joining us on our mission to develop and deliver the power to communicate, now around the globe," said David Morken, Chief Executive Officer of Bandwidth. "We will harness a shared set of values and incredible chemistry between the teams to serve customers worldwide. Our customers are eager to benefit from our cloud communications platforms powered by a modern network, giving them the quality, control and scale they need to succeed."

Together this combination will provide global enterprises:

A unified software platform and network for the rapid launch and hyper-scale of communications applications and experiences;

Expanded SIP and E911 (emergency services) integrations for BYOC with Zoom Phone, Microsoft Teams, Genesys, and more;

Software-enabled migrations for faster, easier deployments, and customized call routing control; and

UCaaS and CCaaS partnerships that enable real-time number porting and instant rollback if needed.

"As a customer of both Bandwidth and Voxbone, we are excited for two of the leading CPaaS companies to come together, strengthening their ability to serve global customers like Zoom," said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone & Rooms. "They've played an important role in the success of our offering to date and the combined company should be instrumental as we continue to scale and expand our business to meet the needs of our customers and the global community with Zoom Phone as an essential part of our unified communications platform. Having the support and expertise of a global CPaaS platform and partner makes meeting our goals easier."

"When I started Dialpad nearly a decade ago, Bandwidth was my first call," said Craig Walker, Founder & CEO of Dialpad. "As Dialpad has evolved over the years, the platforms, automation and support from both Bandwidth and Voxbone have helped to fuel our continued growth and innovation, allowing us to deliver best in class end-user experiences, and putting us in a position to serve a rapidly changing workforce worldwide. We're fired up to see this union."

Amaya Lantero has been named GM of Bandwidth's International operations. Lantero previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Voxbone and oversaw the full go to market team. In her new role, she will lead international operations for Bandwidth, including commercial, product, operations and technology. She'll have full P&L responsibility and will oversee the transition of Voxbone to "One Bandwidth."

"Amaya is a powerhouse. She drove Voxbone's revenue growth and global expansion. She's got great breadth of experience across strategy, business development, and operations. Our international team is in great hands under her leadership," said Morken.

