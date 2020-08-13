Bandwidth IG Adds Dark Fiber to CoreSite Santa Clara Data Center Campus

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), a metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta serving mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises with high capacity, dark fiber announces that it is providing services to CoreSite's Santa Clara Data Center Campus. The CoreSite campus is located in one of the largest tech areas in the world, at the epicenter of Silicon Valley's largest data center hub and delivers direct access to the top public cloud onramps.

Cloud computing and bandwidth-intensive applications have escalated the demand for seamless connectivity between data center facilities and network providers. Bandwidth IG's Data Center Connect solution creates a secure, seamless, and always-on connection, allowing CoreSite to provide enhanced connectivity options to meet its customers' expanding needs. Bandwidth IG offers scalable metro dark fiber networks to ensure that data centers and their customers are future-ready. The company delivers diverse, low-latency, high-count fiber networks at a competitive value.

"At BandwidthIG, we are uniquely positioned to address the explosive demand that is building for new, scalable and reliable dark fiber solutions to support the growth of current and future data-intensive enterprises," said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "We are thrilled to offer our services to support CoreSite's customers in their demand for rich, diverse interconnectivity options."

The SV7 data center is part of CoreSite's Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected campus, with close proximity to the heart of the high-tech Silicon Valley market. The SV7 data center provides a strong ecosystem enabled to support the digital transformation and hybrid and multi-cloud use cases of businesses with increasingly interconnected data workloads, high performance needs, growing interoperability demands and a need to be located near the network and cloud edge.

The CoreSite campus in Silicon Valley is comprised of eight operational data centers with over 775,000 square feet of colocation space and provides low-latency access to over 205 cloud, network, and IT service providers, making the campus the enterprise data center solution choice to support their infrastructure strategy and unlock the potential of hybrid IT.

"The CoreSite Santa Clara campus is one of the most highly interconnected fiber dense data center campuses in the Bay Area. Performance applications need bandwidth and fiber provider choice for route diversity and vendor optionality," comments Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, CoreSite. "The addition of Bandwidth IG provides our customers network choice for client performance applications and dark fiber access to a variety of end-points throughout Santa Clara."

BandwidthIG's entire backbone is populated with high count single mode fiber cables and is 100% underground, creating a metro cross connect environment that is unique in the Santa Clara market. The Bandwidth IG network expansion in Santa Clara, including this presence in the CoreSite campus, provides access to CoreSite and almost 50 other data centers throughout the area.

To learn more, visit www.BandwidthIG.com or visit the CoreSite marketplace BandwidthIG listing.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 50 route miles and 89,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 40 route miles and 75,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

SOURCE Bandwidth IG

Related Links

https://bandwidthig.com

