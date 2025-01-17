Bandwidth IG Launches 170 Fiber Route Mile Expansion in Greater Atlanta

This addition will serve Atlanta area enterprises, data center operators, and hyperscalers with mission-critical digital infrastructure

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth IG (BIG) , a rapidly growing provider of purpose-built fiber infrastructure, is innovating beyond legacy networks with new AI-ready infrastructure in the Greater Atlanta area. Atlanta has emerged as one of the largest data center markets in North America, and BIG's recently launched fiber expansion will play a critical role in the growth.

The additions to BIG's Greater Atlanta network will double its fiber footprint, adding 170 route miles, bringing the total to more than 330 route miles in Georgia. Major investments in digital infrastructure, including innovation hubs and data center campuses, are expanding further outside of the major downtown business district, creating a critical need for digital infrastructure services in more areas. BIG's expansion will deliver AI-ready fiber infrastructure to additional counties, including Rockdale, Newton, Henry, Dekalb, and Butts Counties. The investment densifies BIG's existing network in Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, and Fulton Counties. This unprecedented project adds essential middle-mile connectivity to these emerging areas that will benefit local economies for decades to come.

"Enterprises and hyperscalers are making large investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other data-intensive technologies that are transforming our lives at work and at home. BIG will continue to be an agile dark fiber provider that empowers our customers to deliver new technologies in Georgia along with our additional markets," said Bruce Garrison, CEO of BIG.

As Atlanta's tech ecosystem continues to thrive, businesses and communities stand to benefit significantly from improved dark fiber infrastructure. Increasing access to best-in-class fiber infrastructure continues to be a driver of economic growth. Construction of BIG's network expansion is underway with the first segment expected to be complete by Q3 2025. BIG's ongoing investment will further solidify Greater Atlanta as a global leader in technology and innovation.

BIG has been serving Greater Atlanta with purpose-built, new 100% underground fiber infrastructure since the launch of its network in 2019. Upon completion of this announced expansion, BIG's fiber network will serve over 30 data center campuses across 10 counties.

