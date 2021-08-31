Bandwidth Named A Best Place to Work Two Years in a Row

Bandwidth's unique culture has enabled team members to achieve their mission during the challenges of the pandemic

"Our strong mission-first culture continues to carry us through our 20-year history of growth through many different seasons," said Rebecca Bottorff, Bandwidth's Chief People Officer. "We are honored to receive this recognition--and proud of our Bandmates for living our principles as we drive forward in our mission to develop and deliver the power to communicate."

Bandwidth's unique service-oriented culture is centered on meaningful work, lifting each other up and investing in the bodies, minds and spirits of Bandmates. Together, these elements form a pledge to employees that Bandwidth calls the Whole Person Promise. Programs include:

A "mission first" culture focused on working for and loving the success of others. This approach has contributed to customer satisfaction levels consistently above 97 percent as Bandwidth continues to hit new innovation milestones.

Development opportunities to ensure meaningful work and help team members actively learn and grow in their careers. For example, fully 25 percent of Bandwidth team members have been promoted this year alone.

Quarterly challenges that inspire Bandmates to be more innovative, healthier, think more deeply about important topics and push themselves to go beyond the status quo.

A vacation email embargo that lets team members truly unplug and disconnect when they take time off, while enabling colleagues to step up in their absence.

90-minute workout lunches to help Bandmates achieve their wellness goals by playing sports together, going to the gym or just taking a walk. The company provides free gym memberships, on-site exercise facilities at many offices and team challenges that include fitness components.

"Mahalo Moments" that help Bandmates celebrate life's important milestones by offering two extra days off, such as for a first wedding anniversary, first home purchase, reunions with family and friends, and more.

A "Go! Do! Day!" to have time off to participate in the causes closest to team members' hearts, which encourages individual activism and community involvement.

Unity groups that bring together team members with similar interests and also provide a forum for Bandmates with differing ideas or backgrounds to share their stories, educate fellow Bandmates and develop empathy and understanding for each other.

The Best Places to Work Awards are selected annually by the Triangle Business Journal. Bandwidth's unique culture also has been featured by organizations including the Today Show, Fast Company, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

