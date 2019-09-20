Bandwidth Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announced today that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform (CPaaS) 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45481119, September 2019).

The IDC MarketScape identified leading providers in the CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but have been innovators over the years and helped to establish this segment. The IDC MarketScape considered the diversity of portfolios, the size and growth of revenues, and the ability to provide a platform for developers, ISVs, and corporations (MNCs). The primary focus of this study is platforms' ability to facilitate the rapid development of real-time communications services that are both easy to create and are scalable. These platforms facilitate programmable, application programing interface- (API-) based voice and messaging to enable the creation of personalized and cost-effective agile enterprise cloud applications.

"Bandwidth is a CPaaS provider that has a unique position in this segment," said Courtney Munroe, Group Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "The company has a national IP network platform that includes a purpose-built software layer. This enables Bandwidth to deliver a portfolio of voice, messaging, phone numbers, and 911 capabilities with unmatched reliability. Bandwidth has established a reputation as a reliable, scalable platform that successfully serves a diverse range of cloud-native organizations and hyperscale providers that require a robust messaging platform."

According to the report, "companies should consider Bandwidth when they require and value scale and reliability. Bandwidth supports a diverse and impressive customer base with unique needs for mission-critical communications, including Google, Skype, Square, ZipRecruiter, Arlo, and RingCentral—all of whom are large-scale digital entities, and many of which have leveraged Bandwidth for several years. Because of their owned network infrastructure and large portfolio of APIs, Bandwidth's customers enjoy deep insight into key areas of the business like message deliverability, control over call quality, and early access to emerging or limited communications channels like 10DLC via Bandwidth's Local A2P API, or 911 via its Emergency Calling API. Bandwidth actively promotes network availability, 24 x 7 x 365 operations, and white-glove customer support. It provides a dedicated, seasoned support team for the life of the account that is included in the price of the service. In addition, Bandwidth's support structure is custom designed for enterprise users and features dedicated customer account managers who are available 24 x 7."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network – one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

