Bandwidth Powers 'PropTech' Innovators in Red-Hot Housing Market

"Buying or selling a home is the largest transaction most people make in their lifetime. That's why messaging and voice communications are mission-critical throughout the key steps of the process," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "The Bandwidth platform enables PropTech SaaS companies to scale communications using our APIs without needing extensive knowledge of telecom industry regulations and requirements. By partnering with Bandwidth, SaaS companies can focus on what's most important—the customer experience."

Here are three examples of how Bandwidth customers are improving the real-estate experience:

Clever Real Estate is a platform that guides home buyers and sellers through the process of interviewing and choosing a real estate agent. Finding an agent through Clever is a free service that delivers reduced listing fees for sellers and cash back for buyers. Bandwidth provides voice and messaging services to enable Clever's services for consumers across a network of top real estate agents in the U.S.

Rently provides self-touring and smart access technology for single-family and multi-family homes nationwide. Each year, more than 20 million renters move to find their new rental property--and Rently's self-touring technology automates the renter check-in process so renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present. Bandwidth provides voice and messaging services to help Rently power more than 3,500 operators in the U.S. and 15 million renter self-tours to-date.

ShowingTime, recently acquired by Zillow, coordinates schedules behind the scenes so agents can seamlessly book a confirmed home showing online, streamlining a complicated process. In 2020, the company facilitated more than 50 million showings industry-wide. Bandwidth provides voice and messaging services to ShowingTime to enable sellers' and buyers' agents to schedule and confirm home tours online and also get 24/7/365 live help from appointment specialists.

