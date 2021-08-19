Bandwidth Ranked Top CPaaS Provider on Omdia's Influential SIP Trunking Scorecard

Ranked ahead of Twilio, Inteliquent and IntelePeer, Bandwidth's momentum was rated as the strongest. Tweet this

"This is great recognition for the hard work Bandwidth has done to set a standard in what the market is looking for in SIP trunking: security, interoperability, reliability, flexible provisioning, APIs and self-service portals," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "We're proud to have this momentum behind our global solution, excellent service and CPaaS software flexibility."

SIP trunking matters because it enables voice and media streaming over the internet. It is the foundation for enhanced services such as Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Bandwidth's all-IP cloud communications platform is the largest directly-connected network in the world, reaching over 90 percent of global GDP. It provides real-time access to phone numbers around the world, carrier-grade SIP trunking, business text messaging and emergency services.

"SIP trunking is the backbone of business communications," Myers said. "Enterprises of all sizes are migrating to the more flexible and cost-effective solutions that on-demand SIP trunking provides."

Omdia's 13th annual SIP Trunking Service Provider Scorecard complements Omdia's Business VoIP and Unified Communications Services and Subscribers Market Report. The purpose of the Scorecard is to determine which service providers currently lead the market for SIP trunking and are best positioned to succeed in the long term based on a set of criteria. Omdia identified the largest service providers measured by number of SIP trunks and then evaluated them based on the following four criteria: financial strength, market share momentum, service development and support options.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

