Bandwidth 'The Texties' Award Winners and Finalists Honored for Innovation, Impact in Business Messaging

RALEIGH, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced the winners and finalists of "The Texties," a new annual awards program honoring the best in business text messaging by Bandwidth customers. Judges reviewed entries focusing on business results, innovation and end-user impact.

"Congratulations to our incredible winners and finalists," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "The inventiveness and variety of their use cases for messaging were just as impressive as the business results they achieved. We are proud to be the messaging platform of choice for innovators of this caliber."

Textie Award Winners

Attentive Mobile : A leader in SMS marketing serving over 8,000 brands, Attentive has just launched AttentiveAI to help customers build smarter SMS programs. It has been trained on over two trillion data points and 90 billion messages across more than 70 verticals. AttentiveAI is already delivering serious results for iconic household name brands:

120 percent more clicks

117 percent more purchases

115 percent more revenue

Bravo, Attentive!

DeansList : The leader in connecting schools, educators, students and families, DeansList Two-Way Texting allows each teacher to get their own number they can share with students and families to facilitate frequent, informal conversations. Each message can be automatically translated to cross language barriers. DeansList helped raise student success through:

Over 170,000 conversations

Thousands of translated messages

5x increase in school subscriptions in one year

Congratulations, DeansList!

Review Wave : A leader in patient engagement, Review Wave helps independent medical practices easily communicate with patients and increase their reviews and visibility on Google, Yelp, Facebook and other platforms. The result: better SEO, more visibility and increased revenue.

One clinic used Review Wave to achieve these results in just six months:

930 percent increase in new Google reviews

22 percent increase in new patients

11 percent increase in total appointments

A chiropractor's office enjoyed these impressive gains in six months:

2000 percent increase in new Google reviews

59 percent increase in new patients

15 percent increase in total appointments

Way to go, Review Wave!

Yotpo : Yotpo's winning case study with Princess Polly, an Australian women's wear brand, showcases the company's SMS messaging capabilities as part of a market-leading retail communication platform. Results included:

43 percent month-over-month subscriber growth from checkout and pop-up opt-ins

41 percent conversion rate and 73x ROI from non-engaged segment during flash sale

84 percent conversion rate on welcome flow, based on Yotpo's Shopify integration

Kudos, Yotpo!

Textie Award Finalists

Directful : A leading marketing platform for hospitality companies, Directful created a purpose-built platform to help hotels drive revenue–starring an AI engine to predict guests' future travel intentions. Using the power of SMS, Respectful has brought its customers over $107 million in new revenue with an industry-topping 17 percent conversion rate.

MessageDesk : Real estate agents lose deals when clients can't figure out the right contact phone number for them. MessageDesk, a leading provider of team communications, solves this problem in the property space by adding text to agents' existing landlines. Thanks to the power of texting, the company just helped close a $110 million real estate listing.

MyTextMate : A large part of academic success is staying organized and managing time to avoid missed assignment deadlines. MyTextMate is a leader in student success software that simplifies students' lives by helping them stay on schedule. With MyTextMate, 92 percent of users report the patented technology helps them stay more organized, and 57 percent say it improved their grades.

Reachify : An innovator in helping restaurants improve their guest experience, Reachify helps establishments focus on the food and not the phone. Over 1,000 restaurants now use Reachify to reduce the burden of phone calls. Using the company's Ordering AI capability, restaurants save time and improve guest satisfaction–while reducing call volume by as much as 80 percent.

