Bandwidth to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Bandwidth Inc.

03 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO
Fireside chat with Daryl Raiford, CFO and Anthony Bartolo, COO on Monday, August 7 at 1:30PM Mountain Time.

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA
Fireside chat with Daryl Raiford, CFO and Anthony Bartolo, COO on Wednesday, August 9 at 8:30AM Eastern Time.

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit www.bandwidth.com.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

