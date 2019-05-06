Bandwidth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO are scheduled to participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 46th Annual Global TMT in Boston, MA – David Morken , CEO to present on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time .

in – , CEO to present on at . R.W. Baird 2019 Consumer, Technology and Services in New York, NY – David Morken , CEO to present on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time .

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

