Bandwidth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

JMP Securities Technology Conference - Fireside chat with David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time .

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference - Fireside chat with David Morken , CFO on Wednesday, March 3 , at 10:15am Eastern Time .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

