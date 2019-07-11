Bandwidth to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Bandwidth Inc.

Jul 11, 2019, 16:15 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announced today it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after market close on July 31, 2019.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0792 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 689-8263 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13692217. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

