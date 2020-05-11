Bandwidth to Virtually Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced its scheduled virtual participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference – David Morken , CEO, and Jeff Hoffman , CFO are scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time .



– , CEO, and , CFO are scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on at . Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference – Jeff Hoffman , CFO and Ryan Henley , Chief Customer Officer are scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time .



– , CFO and , Chief Customer Officer are scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on at . Baird Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference – Jeff Hoffman , CFO is scheduled to participate on June 3, 2020 .



– , CFO is scheduled to participate on . William Blair Growth Stock Conference - David Morken , CEO and Jeff Hoffman , CFO are scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network - one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

Investor Contact:

Sarah Walas

Bandwidth

919-504-6585

[email protected]

Marc P. Griffin

ICR, Inc., for Bandwidth

919-283-5993

[email protected]

