Bandwidth Wins Ally Financial's 2025 'Technology Disruptor' Award For Powering AI-Enabled Cloud Transformation

Award celebrates technology partnership between two digital-first disruptors elevating customer experience with reliable, secure, AI-driven innovation

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it has won the 2025 "Ally Technology Disruptor" award from Ally Financial, home to the nation's largest all-digital bank, an industry-leading auto finance business and a highly respected corporate finance provider. The "Technology Disruptor" award recognizes Bandwidth for its role supporting Ally's customer experience transformation by modernizing communications infrastructure, accelerating cloud migration and enabling secure, AI-powered engagement.

Ally Financial's “Technology Disruptor” award recognizes Bandwidth for its role supporting Ally’s customer experience transformation by modernizing communications infrastructure, accelerating cloud migration and enabling secure, AI-powered engagement.

"We are proud to honor Bandwidth and the other vendor partners that play a significant role in our achievements at Ally through the Ally Technology Partner Awards. Superior execution, quality and partnership are showcased by each winner, which are critical as we build on our long history of innovation and build the future of banking," said Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial. "We're committed to delivering best-in-class digital banking experiences, and these partners are integral to our success."

Ally partnered with Bandwidth to modernize its customer engagement model. Bandwidth's Communications Cloud shifted Ally's communications from traditional telecom to a software-driven approach, while the Maestro™ platform orchestrated AI-powered call flows to manage interactions more securely and at scale. The result: cost savings, greater flexibility and enhanced control.

"It's especially meaningful to be honored as a disruptor by Ally, a true disruptor in digital banking," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Co-Founder and CEO. "We share Ally's values of being a 'relentless ally' for customers, as together we create better experiences that deepen loyalty and fuel growth."

The "Technology Disruptor" recognition is part of Ally's Technology Partner Awards, which honor a select group of companies that have provided unparalleled partnerships to advance Ally's technology strategy and business outcomes.

This award reflects Bandwidth's growing role as a trusted partner to the world's most innovative financial institutions. Learn more about Bandwidth's cloud communications solutions for financial services .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day. For more information, visit Bandwidth.com .

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.