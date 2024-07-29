Bandwidth Wins 'Best CPaaS Platform' Award From UC Today for Innovation, Experience and Execution

Panel of 16 cloud communications experts honored Bandwidth's Maestro™ and AIBridge software innovations delivered on the owner-operated Bandwidth Communications Cloud

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it has won the coveted UC Award for "Best CPaaS Platform." Described as one of the highest honors in cloud communications, the UC Awards are hosted and presented by UC Today, the leading international news publication honoring excellence in UC & Collaboration technology.

Bandwidth was honored for its unique and ground-breaking software innovations like Maestro and AIBridge, which enable enterprises to accelerate time to value and build a better customer, user and business experience–all delivered with the Bandwidth Communications Cloud

"Bandwidth's exceptional work in CPaaS has helped push the category forward, and we are thrilled to see their accomplishments acknowledged at UC Awards 2024," said Rob Scott, UC Today's Publisher.

"We are incredibly honored to accept this award on behalf of our global customers and all Bandmates who serve them," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "This recognizes our unique and ground-breaking software innovations like Maestro™ and AIBridge, which enable enterprises to accelerate time to value and build a better customer, user and business experience–all delivered with the unparalleled reliability and resilience of our owner-operated Bandwidth Communications Cloud."

Winners were evaluated for product innovation, improving experience and overall market execution by a panel of 16 distinguished judges , including cloud communications experts such as Dom Black, Director of Research at Cavell Group; Zeus Kerravala, Analyst and Founder of ZK Research; Melissa Swartz, Founder at Swartz Consulting; and Blair Pleasant, President & Principal at COMMfusion.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit Bandwidth.com .

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.