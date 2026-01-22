Bandwidth's 2026 State of Messaging Report Reveals Biggest Messaging Transformation in a Decade

RCS, AI and Trust are driving a critical shift from simple, 2-way SMS to rich customer conversations

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business messaging is undergoing its biggest shift in a decade, driven by the rise of RCS, AI-powered conversations and growing consumer demands for trust and transparency. That's the core finding of the 2026 State of Messaging Report from Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company.

Titled " The Future is Conversational ," Bandwidth's 2026 report is an executive guide for brand leaders to understand what's changing, what's next and how to build modern messaging strategies that deliver richer, smarter and more secure customer experiences. Findings are based on a survey of more than 1,000 enterprise messaging leaders and 500 consumers, combined with proprietary research and insights from Bandwidth's industry experts.

"Business messaging is expected to evolve faster than ever in 2026. To stay competitive, enterprises are deploying richer channels and AI to engage customers where they are—fluid, fast, and woven into the way they live their lives," said Tim Sherwood, Bandwidth's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Messaging. "Our new report helps brand leaders get current on the latest trends and take action to future-proof their messaging strategies for competitive advantage."

Five key insights from Bandwidth's 2026 State of Messaging Report include:

1. The "RCS Gap" is a Massive Opportunity

While RCS device coverage has reached 96 percent, 59 percent of businesses surveyed are currently planning to deploy RCS but have not yet launched. Early adopters who bridge this gap now will set the benchmarks for customer engagement.

2. AI + Messaging = Multimodal Conversations

By 2030, 80 percent of enterprise applications will be multimodal, blending voice, text and visual content seamlessly. The report shows how RCS and AI-driven interactive messaging are emerging as preferred ways to deliver these experiences.

3. SMS Remains the Backbone

Despite surging RCS adoption, SMS continues to deliver cost-efficient, high-volume reach. To maximize ROI, savvy brands are orchestrating a mix of short codes, toll-free, 10DLC and RCS—amplified by AI—to modernize and personalize the customer experience.

4. Trust is the New Differentiator

With increasing consumer skepticism toward traditional SMS links, the report notes how enterprises are shifting toward branded, verified messaging to rebuild engagement and confidence. RCS enables secure features like sender verification, trusted icons and branded interactions.

5. Deliverability is Mission-Critical

The report reinforces that message deliverability remains the top decision factor when choosing a messaging provider, outweighing cost or features. Bandwidth's advanced tools for campaign registration and delivery insights were built to deliver on this enterprise priority.

