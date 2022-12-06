Banesco USA and ABANCA USA Announce $28.6 Million Loan to Parmenter Realty Partners for Tampa's Rocky Point Centre

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banesco USA has partnered with ABANCA USA to close on a $28.6 million loan to Parmenter Realty Partners to refinance Rocky Point Centre, a magnificent 190,000 square foot Class-A office building located in Tampa's Rocky Point Island micro market. The site is only four minutes from Tampa International Airport and situated near the popular Westshore Business District.

"Banesco USA's partnership with ABANCA USA to finance this loan will make a crucial impact to this area of Tampa," said Calixto (Cali) Garcia-Velez, President & CEO of Banesco USA. "It will showcase Tampa's wonderful quality of life and continued Business District growth."

"In a challenging environment, we were able to work extremely efficiently with the teams at Banesco USA and ABANCA USA to execute on the refinance at Rocky Point Centre," said Michael Holmes, Chief Operating Officer at Parmenter Realty Partners. "This new loan enables us to continue to build asset value at Rocky Point Centre through additional building upgrades and new leasing in the improving Tampa office market."

Parmenter Realty Partners is a developer of high-profile real estate assets, owning and operating quality office properties in targeted markets. Banesco USA's team of lending experts specialize in commercial real estate loans to purchase space, refinance existing loans, or expand real estate investment portfolios, as well as other types of lending transactions.

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank with $2.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022 and 5 locations in South Florida and Puerto Rico. Banesco USA serves the commercial real estate sector, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals with a suite of products and services delivered with personal attention to support the financial journeys of its clients. Credit facilities, treasury management solutions and digital banking services are customized as part of its relationship-focused business model. Visit BanescoUSA.com for additional information.

About ABANCA USA

ABANCA USA is an International Branch based in Miami and regulated by the FRB and the OFR. It is part of ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria Group, a financial institution based in Spain, with presence in 11 countries in Europe and America, 6,000 employees and a turnover of 100 billion euros. ABANCA USA's flexible offering is tailored to fit client needs through a well-structured portfolio of products focused on global and sustainable services, to support clients through all domestic and cross-country operations. Its differential value proposal combines personal attention with remote operations delivered through digital channels as part of its commitment to international clients. For more information, visit: www.abancausa.com.

About Parmenter Realty Partners

Parmenter Realty Partners is a fully integrated, institutional real estate investment, management, and development firm. Established in 1989, Parmenter Realty Partners has acquired and managed more than $2B of assets on behalf of institutions, life companies, sovereigns, global fund sponsors and family offices across 15 major and secondary U.S. markets. As one of the country's oldest and most respected real estate organizations, Parmenter Realty Partners owns and operates high-quality office properties, and is actively involved in the expansion of its portfolio throughout its targeted markets. To learn more visit www.parmco.com for more information.

