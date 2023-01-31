Banesco USA Announces the Relocation of their Corporate Headquarters to a New Ultra-Modern Facility

Officially Opens on February 9, 2023

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banesco USA, an independent Florida state-chartered bank with upwards of $2.78 Billion in assets and six locations between South Florida and Puerto Rico, has moved its Miami headquarters to a new, upgraded facility centrally located in East Doral at 3155 NW 77th Avenue with direct frontage to the Palmetto Expressway/State Road 826 and 10 minutes to Miami International Airport. The grand opening will officially happen on Thursday, February 9.

The three-story building has 60,000 square feet housing office spaces and a full-service Branch with state-of-the-art amenities, newly remodeled interior with exclusive ecological modern furnishings, customized meeting rooms, client conference rooms, multiple staff huddle areas, an interactive training room and a cafe as well as an outdoor terrace for staff to enjoy. The building is fully gated and features ample parking spaces for clients in addition to a three-floor parking garage for staff.

"The investment in our new headquarters reflects our long-term commitment to service our community with a relationship-focused banking model," explained Calixto (Cali) García-Velez, President & CEO of Banesco USA. "In fact, the location puts us closer to our current client base and the professional, industrial and business markets we target with our well-structured portfolio of products and differentiated service offerings."

Each floor of the headquarters features coffee break areas for clients and staff. The facility has an open floor plan concept which increases collaboration and improves communication among team members.

"The space was designed to facilitate workflow efficiencies, team collaboration, and above all, create a warm and friendly environment that makes employees feel appreciated and our clients feel welcomed," explained Garcia-Velez.

Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank with $2.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, and six locations between South Florida and Puerto Rico. Banesco USA is proud to serve the commercial real estate sector, small and middle-market businesses, as well as professionals who work in the community. The bank services both domestic and international clients as well as operating companies with a suite of products and services delivered with personalized attention to support their financial journeys.

