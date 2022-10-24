Banesco USA Appoints Edward F. Holden to its Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banesco USA announces the appointment of Edward F. Holden to its Board of Directors. The prominent executive brings an illustrious history in the banking and finance industry to the Florida state-chartered bank's majority independent board.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Holden as a member of our Board of Directors," said Carlos Palomares, Chairman of the Board of Banesco USA. "With over 45 years of banking experience, he has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and the respect of the banking community. His extensive knowledge of commercial, corporate and international lending will serve as an asset as we accelerate our growth in those segments."

Prior to being appointed to his new position, Holden served as Market President of South Florida for Capital Bank where he oversaw offices in Miami, Sunrise, Key West, and Naples, FL.

The new board member also served as Senior Vice President, Group Regional Vice President for Wells Fargo, with a principal focus on new customer acquisitions and cross-selling products and services best suited for each market.

"Joining Banesco USA's board is a unique opportunity, and I am eager to share what I've learned over my decades in the industry to help propel the bank forward," Holden said. "It is an honor to be named to the board of such a prestigious banking institution."

Holden began his banking career in 1976 and graduated from the University of Florida with a master's degree in business administration (finance), and a bachelor's degree (Cum Laude) in business administration.

He is a past board member of Habitat for Humanity (Miami), a past trustee for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and a past board member of the Beacon Council Foundation. An avid golfer, Holden is a member of the Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables.

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Coral Gables, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank ( https://banescousa.com/OFR-Cert-of-Good- Standing.pdf ) with $2.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. The bank has four branches in South Florida: Coral Gables, Hialeah, Aventura, and Brickell; and one in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A location in the Doral area is coming soon. Visit BanescoUSA.com for additional information.

