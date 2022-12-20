Banesco USA Funds Loans for KidneySPA

Premier Dialysis Provider to Receive Funds for Continued Growth

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banesco USA has provided funding for three loans to the specialty renal health company KidneySPA totaling $23.3 million. The funds are earmarked for various growth strategies proposed through 2025.

"Banesco USA is committed to accelerating the development and growth of businesses across South Florida. This transaction will help set a new standard in dialysis clinics across communities with the most need," said Calixto (Cali) Garcia-Velez, President & CEO of Banesco USA. Part of Banesco USA's philosophy is to support local businesses that directly impact its communities. By funding KidneySPA and its health services, the bank is fueling their growth strategies which will result in directly helping the local community.

"Our Corporate Banking team continues to focus on partnering with businesses and individuals that create a profound positive impact in communities," said Yanelyn Prats, VP Relationship Manager of Banesco USA. "We are positioned and equipped like never before to support KidneySPA's growth and expansion into other areas of healthcare across a wide array of clients."

With locations in the Health District, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables, Florida, the original dialysis center and nephrology practice was opened in 2007 by Dr. Mauricio Cuellar. Dr. Cuellar founded KidneySPA to challenge and change the perception that surrounds dialysis; through a spa-like environment, relaxing music, opportunities for social connections, and other meaningful moments. The facility is currently rated with a 4.5-star rating by the Center for Disease Control. It is staffed by bilingual, board-certified nephrologists, nurse practitioners, nursing staff, technicians, and specialists. The KidneySPA community cares for the physical and mental health of all of its patients, providing holistic care with hospitality, customized technology, and individualized concierge services that propel the health of its patients.

"Our exceptional renal services cater to the needs of our patients with kidney disease and go far beyond dialysis," said Dr. Juan Cuellar, founder of KidneySPA. "The funding from Banesco USA will help us with our expansion plans which will further enable us to serve many more patients with our holistic approach."

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank with $2.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022 and five locations between South Florida and Puerto Rico. Banesco USA is proud to serve the commercial real estate sector, small and middle-market businesses, as well as professionals who work in the community. The bank services both domestic and international clients as well as operating companies with a suite of products and services delivered with personalized attention to support their financial journeys. Visit BanescoUSA.com for additional information.

