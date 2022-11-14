Banesco USA Hires Joshua Mendez as Vice President - Business & Professional Banking

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banesco USA announces the appointment of Joshua Mendez as Vice President – Business & Professional Banking. The banking industry executive brings more than five years of experience in the finance industry at renowned institutions across South Florida.

"His local experience and upbringing in South Florida make Mr. Mendez an ideal addition to our expanding organization," said Lisa Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Business & Professional Banking of Banesco USA. "We're thrilled to welcome his high standards for strategic business development to the team."

In his role, Mr. Mendez is responsible for developing and managing business banking relationships. Focusing his efforts on the region's bustling Aventura market with its expanding businesses, he will work closely to develop business accounts, commercial loans, and lines of credit to enable local businesses to grow. Processing invaluable people skills on a personal and professional level, he will deliver exceptional service and value for Banesco USA customers.

"I have lived in the South Florida region my entire life and I'm a proud Miami native. It's an honor to join the Banesco USA team and have the opportunity to serve the banking needs of community members I've lived with for so many years," Mendez said.

Prior to joining the Banesco USA team, Mr. Mendez was Assistant Vice President and Small Business Banker at City National Bank of Florida working directly with clients in building relationships and counseling on financial products and services that best fit their financial goals. Fluent in English and Spanish, he was also a Personal Service Advisor with Power Financial Credit Union.

Mr. Mendez graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor's degree in finance. He's currently working to attain his master's in accounting. He was formerly a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and this Cuban coffee fan also loves football, traveling, and meeting new people.

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank ( https://banescousa.com/OFR-Cert-of-Good- Standing.pdf ) with $2.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. The bank has four branches in South Florida: Coral Gables, Hialeah, Aventura, and Brickell; and one in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A location in the Doral area is coming soon. Visit BanescoUSA.com for additional information.

