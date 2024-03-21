BANF Smart Tire collaborates with CampX by Volvo Group

BANF

21 Mar, 2024, 20:01 ET

Collaboration Redefining Intelligent Tire Technology Efficacy.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BANF, a leader in smart tire technology, collaborates with CampX by Volvo Group in a Proof of Value (PoV) project, co-creating on intelligent tire safety and fuel efficiency optimization for commercial vehicles. The PoV project will run until Q2 2024.

  1. Innovating Tire Technology: BANF integrates advanced sensors and AI to revolutionize conventional tire monitoring systems, ensuring safety and performance for commercial vehicle operators.
  2. Collaborative Co-Creation with CampX by Volvo Group: The collaboration underscores a joint commitment to driving transport and infrastructure innovation.
  3. Real-Time Tire Safety and Efficiency Solutions: The PoV project focuses on enhancing real-time tire safety and fuel efficiency. BANF's technology provides comprehensive monitoring capabilities, empowering fleet managers to proactively address maintenance issues and maximize operational efficiency.
  4. Advancing Industry Standards: Participation in the PoV project reaffirms BANF's dedication to setting new industry benchmarks, focusing on safety, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

