BANFI INTRODUCES LA PETTEGOLA ROSÉ TOSCANA IGT

A Vibrant New Expression of Tuscan Winemaking Expands the Beloved La Pettegola Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After early successes last year in select markets, Banfi expands La Pettegola Rosé Toscana IGT nationally, introducing the newest addition to its acclaimed La Pettegola portfolio. Joining the brand's celebrated Vermentino, this vibrant rosé continues the line's tradition of fresh, expressive wines presented with unmistakable style, capturing the spirit of modern Tuscany.

Banfi La Pettegola Rosé Toscana IGT

Crafted from a blend of Sangiovese and Merlot, La Pettegola Rosé Toscana IGT offers a crisp, aromatic profile that reflects Banfi's commitment to quality and sustainability. The wine opens with delicate notes of fresh red berries and citrus, layered with subtle floral nuances. On the palate, it is bright and refreshing, with balanced acidity and a lingering, lightly saline finish.

"La Pettegola has always been about making exceptional Tuscan wines feel approachable and joyful," said Cristina Mariani, President, CEO, and third-generation family proprietor of Banfi. "This rosé brings that philosophy to life—refined yet versatile, and equally suited to everyday enjoyment or special occasions."

Produced in the heart of Tuscany, the grapes are carefully selected to preserve their natural freshness and aromatic intensity. The result is a well-balanced rosé that pairs effortlessly with a wide range of dishes, from light appetizers to fried seafood.

La Pettegola—Italian for both a coastal seabird and a spirited "gossiper"—embodies a sense of effortless charm and conviviality. Much like the lively exchange of stories in a sunlit piazza, the wines invite connection, transforming everyday moments into something worth sharing.

Backed by Banfi's legacy as a pioneer of Brunello and a leader in Tuscan winemaking, the La Pettegola portfolio reflects a seamless balance of tradition and innovation. From crafting San Angelo Pinot Grigio—the first 100% varietal Pinot Grigio produced in Montalcino—to helping shape the evolution of Super Tuscan wines, Banfi continues to push the region forward while honoring its rich heritage.

La Pettegola Rosé Toscana IGT is available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information and to purchase, visit Banfi La Pettegola Rosé Toscana IGT, and follow along on Instagram @banfiusa.

About Banfi

Banfi is a premium wine and spirits company founded in 1919 in New York City. Now in its third generation of family ownership, Banfi is led by Proprietor and CEO Cristina Mariani.

The crown jewel of the portfolio is Castello Banfi, the award‑winning vineyard estate in Montalcino, Tuscany, home to the Castello Banfi – Il Borgo luxury hotel, Michelin‑starred dining, and a best‑in‑class hospitality program that delivers an authentic Tuscan experience rooted in sustainability and innovation.

Banfi's portfolio also includes an ownership interest in leading organic wine brand Natura, along with agency partnerships representing Brother's Bond Bourbon, Boatyard Double Gin, Alexander Valley Vineyards, and Viñedos Orgánicos Emiliana.

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SOURCE Banfi Fine Wines & Spirits Merchants