Banfield appoints first Chief Client Officer

This newly created role will evolve the practice's marketing strategy with the needs of pets and the people who care for them at the center

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banfield Pet Hospital – the nation's leading provider of preventive veterinary care and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices – has named David Sturrus as the practice's first Chief Client Officer.

David brings 20 years of experience in customer and growth strategy to the practice, where he'll join the Senior Leadership Team in unlocking access to care — in hospitals and in communities – to be here for the millions of pets Banfield cares for each year.

"As a passionate pet owner myself, I look forward to having the opportunity to strengthen the client and Associate experience so that we can support pets in new, innovative ways and at all stages of life," said David. "This includes enhancing offerings like our signature Optimum Wellness Plan and evolving how and where care is delivered to better meet the needs of pets and the people who love them."

"As we look to expand our impact to deliver quality care to more pets and more clients, I'm thrilled to welcome David to this newly created role to help transform the partnerships we build with pet owners and our caring hospital teams," said Mony Iyer, President of Banfield Pet Hospital. "Our enhanced focus on clients is intentional and I'm excited to welcome a leader who brings a breadth of expertise to enable us to strengthen loyalty and engage with clients like never before."

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Every year more than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians provide high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets, including more than 2 million Optimum Wellness Plan clients. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices, Banfield's 20,000 Associates nationwide are committed to positively impacting society through the Banfield Gives Back program and advancing veterinary medicine in service of our purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595 .

SOURCE Banfield Pet Hospital