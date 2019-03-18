Banfield Pet Hospital® And The Banfield Foundation® Highlight Commitment To Supporting Pets, People And Communities With 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility And Impact Reports

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banfield Pet Hospital® today released its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, a comprehensive overview of how the organization has leveraged its resources, reach and relationships to improve the well-being of pets, communities, its associates and the veterinary industry. Banfield's charitable arm, the Banfield Foundation®, also released its 2018 Banfield Foundation Impact Report, detailing how the foundation has made a difference in the lives of pets and their families, thanks to the support of generous donors.

null (PRNewsfoto/Banfield Foundation)

Banfield's CSR efforts included volunteer programs to provide preventive care to underserved pets, partnerships with animal welfare organizations, environmental stewardship, and investments to support the health and well-being of its associates and the veterinary industry. Among other accomplishments, Banfield, including the work of the foundation, was named among Points of Light's Civic 50 as one of the most community-minded companies in the U.S. for the second consecutive year.

"At Banfield, everything we do is in service of our purpose – A Better World for Pets – and that includes our collective efforts that support pets, communities, our associates, and the veterinary profession," said Brian Garish, president, Banfield Pet Hospital. "I can't think of a better legacy than being known as one of the country's most community-minded companies. Through the initiatives highlighted in these reports, we get to live our purpose of caring for pets while also inspiring future generations of pet lovers to be more socially conscious and make a difference in their own communities."

Since September 2015, the Banfield Foundation has worked to help every pet have access to quality veterinary care, temporary shelter or disaster relief. In addition to providing 305 grants to nonprofit organizations in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam, the foundation deepened its commitment to disaster preparedness with the release of a public service announcement (PSA) to educate pet owners on the importance of including pets in their disaster plans. It also joined a one-of-a-kind coalition, Spayathon for Puerto Rico, a series of spay and neuter clinics across the island aimed at reducing an unwanted population of pets while also delivering critical preventive care.

"Banfield Foundation, Banfield associates and clients, and our donors, come together to make a positive impact in the community by saving and changing the lives of pets facing obstacles that keep them from receiving veterinary care or remaining in a loving home," said Kim Van Syoc, executive director, Banfield Foundation. "In 2018 alone, the foundation helped improve the lives of more than 1.5 million pets. It is incredibly rewarding to know that millions of pets are now living a better life because of the love, compassion and care shown to them through our nonprofit partners and Banfield associates."

Highlights from the 2018 Banfield CSR Report and the 2018 Banfield Foundation Impact Report include:

1.79 million pets and people impacted by the combined efforts of Banfield and the Banfield Foundation

$2,256,435 in grants awarded by the Banfield Foundation to 265 nonprofits

in grants awarded by the Banfield Foundation to 265 nonprofits $383,363 in veterinary care provided by Banfield to shelter pets ahead of new Banfield hospital openings

in veterinary care provided by Banfield to shelter pets ahead of new Banfield hospital openings 170,653 pets and people in 157 U.S. cities impacted through 15,529 volunteer hours through the Mars Volunteer Program, a paid volunteer program that enables associates to give back to communities in need

$3 million contributed toward helping Banfield veterinarians pay off their student loans, and more than $10 million in educational debt refinancing for Banfield associates

contributed toward helping Banfield veterinarians pay off their student loans, and more than in educational debt refinancing for Banfield associates 18,062 children educated about responsible pet ownership through Banfield Pet Academy

For additional CSR-related resources and insights from Banfield Pet Hospital and the Banfield Foundation, visit the Banfield.com/community and BanfieldFoundation.org.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955, Banfield is the largest general-veterinary practice in the U.S. In 2007, Banfield joined the Mars, Inc. family of businesses, and today has more than 1,000 hospitals across the United States and Puerto Rico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high-quality veterinary care for over three million pets annually. In 2018, Banfield, including the work of the Banfield Foundation, was named among Points of Light's The Civic 50 as one of the most community-minded companies in the U.S. for the second consecutive year. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

About the Banfield Foundation®

At the core of the Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the belief that all pets deserve access to veterinary care. In support of this belief, the foundation funds programs that enable veterinary care, elevate the power of the human-animal bond, provide disaster relief for pets, and advance the science of veterinary medicine through fostering innovation and education. It also leverages the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to making a better world for pets because they make a better world for us. For more information, visit BanfieldFoundation.org.

SOURCE Banfield Pet Hospital®