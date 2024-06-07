Bang Energy Announces Monumental Partnership with Star Streaming Group AMP

CORONA, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bang Energy and streaming / content creator supergroup Any Means Possible (AMP) have signed a landmark partnership that will see the members of the collective serve as ambassadors and creative minds of the energy brand.

The deal is the largest brand partnership in Bang's history.

Forged by shared passion to innovate and push the boundaries, the Bang and AMP collaboration is a fusion of two innovative and digital-grown brands who carved their own place in the world with a non-traditional approach to content, creating a space to excite, compel and fuel fun.

Slated to be more than just an endorsement deal of days gone by, Bang and AMP will be working together as an alliance to develop experiences and products for both the fans of high-efficiency energy drink and the Twitch and YouTube stars.

The collaboration was soft launched at a sold-out charity soccer match in London last weekend in front of 25,000 live fans and millions more online viewers. There'll be tons more Bang powered activations coming throughout the year — including the AMP NYC Penthouse the group just teased.

The group is comprised of six members including Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Duke Dennis, CHRISNXTDOOR, and ImDavisss, who collectively boast more than 80 million followers. Together, AMP has been nominated and won both "Lifestyle Creators of the Year" at the Streamy Awards and "Best Content Organization" at the Streamer Awards.

"We always have these big ideas, and we're excited that Bang wants to help make them possible," said Kai Cenat.

Added Agent 00: "Half the group's first brand deals were with Bang, so this feels like a full circle moment for us."

The partnership with AMP solidifies Bang's position as a leader in the energy drink industry and highlights the dedication to fostering groundbreaking initiatives for the brand.

According to Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy, it also demonstrates the unwavering commitment and belief the parent company has in Bang's exceptional potential.

"With this partnership, Bang Energy is not just entering a new phase of strategic growth; we are also setting a new benchmark for what is possible in the industry," said McHugh.

"AMP is a creative force who have helped their fans define a world on their terms. Their members have done this through innovation, creativity, dynamic engagement and all the while they have made us all laugh and remember to live in the moment.

"So, they are the perfect partners to collaborate with as we move into Bang's new era."

Built on a foundation of influencer marketing, Bang Energy has continuously set industry standards by engaging with top-tier content creators across various platforms. Now, with the alliance with AMP, Bang is poised to transcend previous achievements and redefine the boundaries of influencer collaboration.

"There is nobody currently streaming, making moves and shifting culture quite like AMP," said Shaun Neff — AKA the Brand Whisperer — who was retained by Bang to serve as dot-connector between the two. "I'm excited to bring Bang and AMP together for this synergistic partnership and I'm hyped to see Bang power up this already lively crew."

More events and experiences, special edition products developed in partnership with AMP are expected to be announced later this year.

About Bang Energy:

Bang Energy, acquired by Monster Beverage Corporation in 2023, is a leading energy drink brand recognized for its innovative formulations and dynamic presence in the beverage industry. Founded on the principles of performance, potency, and passion, Bang Energy continues to revolutionize the market with its cutting-edge products and unparalleled commitment to excellence, now with the robust backing of Monster's global resources.

About AMP:

AMP is a premier collective of the internet's most popular and influential streamers, renowned for their cutting-edge content and trendsetting presence in the digital landscape. Comprising six equally vital members, AMP stands as a beacon of innovation and creativity, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of online entertainment. With a dedicated following and a reputation for excellence, AMP is poised to continue shaping the future of influencer culture and setting new standards for engagement and authenticity.

Best Content Org (The Streamer Awards, 2024)

Lifestyle Creators of the Year (Streamy Awards, 2023)

12 individual streaming award nominations and 9 wins by Members of the group (including Kai's 4 Streamer of the Year Awards)

6+ billion views across our owned and operated YouTube channels

32+ million subscribers across our owned and operated YouTube channels

