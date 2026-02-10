BANG ENERGY LAUNCHES LIME POP DROP

An Explosive Candy-Lime Flavor Built for Wildcards Who Live Loud

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bang Energy is turning up the volume with the launch of Bang Lime Pop Drop, a bold new flavor that delivers an explosion of lime candy vibes with a sweet, tangy blast and a juicy punch that hits different.

Lime Pop Drop blends a sharp citrus bite with a pop of sweetness, creating a flavor that's electric, refreshing, and wildly addictive. It's a modern twist on a familiar favorite, bottled with Bang's signature high-performance energy to keep the momentum going wherever the day or night leads.

"Bang has always been about pushing flavor forward and giving people something unexpected," said Dan McHugh, Global CMO. "Lime Pop Drop is bold, fun, and full of personality. It's a flavor that doesn't sit on the sidelines — like the people who drink Bang."

Bang Lime Pop Drop is crafted for the wildcards, creators, music lovers, and culture drivers who thrive on standing out and expressing themselves. Whether it's a 24-hour streaming session, a festival weekend, a creative grind, or a spontaneous adventure, Lime Pop Drop is designed to fuel moments where energy and individuality collide.

The launch continues Bang Energy's mission to innovate through fearless flavor experimentation, pulling inspiration from outside the traditional energy space and tapping into the playful side of lifestyle energy. With its neon-green aesthetic, punchy lime profile, 300mg of caffeine and zero sugar, Lime Pop Drop brings a fresh jolt of excitement to the category and invites fans to step fully into the limelight.

Lucky revelers at AMP's Big Game Kickoff Event this past weekend were the first to try the electric new flavor, as Agent 00, Duke Dennis and ChrisNxtDoor hosted an exclusive party at Temple San Francisco. Also on hand was the streaming supergroup's own highly-sought flavor – Any Means Orange – which they released in partnership with Bang last year.

So – Ready, Set, Bang! Lime Pop Drop is rolling out nationwide now.

About Bang Energy

Bang Energy is a lifestyle energy brand built for spontaneous moments and good times—wherever life takes you. With zero-sugar formulations and bold, unconventional flavor profiles, Bang delivers fun, flavorful energy designed to complement real-world experiences. Rooted in culture and driven by creativity, Bang connects with thrill-seekers, creators, and the next generation of tastemakers by showing up as the go-to sidekick for everyday adventures. Bang Energy is available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, including Purple Haze, Any Means Orange, Peach Mango, Lime Pop Drop, Blue Razz, Black Cherry Vanilla, Cotton Candy, and Star Blast. Learn more at BangEnergy.com.

